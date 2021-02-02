The hearing in the case of the Kremlin critic Navalny began, accompanied by arrests. The Russian judiciary is demanding three and a half years in prison.

MOSCOW (dpa) | The Russian penal system has demanded a three-and-a-half year prison sentence against the Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny. The 44-year-old had violated probation conditions in previous criminal proceedings and violated the obligation to report to the Russian authorities a total of seven times, the court said. Navalny rejected this: “I was treated in Germany!”

In addition, the prison system demanded a fine of 500,000 rubles (5,400 euros), as Russian agencies reported from the courtroom on Tuesday. The prison system had previously stated that it wanted to convert the suspended sentence against Navalny from the controversial case from 2014 into real detention.

The approach is criticized as politically motivated. The state power is preparing against protests by Navalny’s supporters. There have been more than 230 arrests, as per the independent portal ovdinfo.org reported. Many journalists were also taken into custody.

The trial at the Moscow City Court was conducted under an unprecedented police presence. The Moscow City Court was guarded by hundreds of the special police OMON, which specializes in anti-terrorism operations, and was cordoned off with metal bars, as a reporter from the German press agency reported on site.

Navalny survived an assassination attempt

Navalny barely survived an assassination attempt with the internationally banned chemical warfare agent Novichok in August. The 44-year-old blames Putin and agents of the Russian domestic secret service FSB for the attack. Navalny sees the trial as the Kremlin’s punishment for not dying. Putin and the FSB had rejected the allegations of the attack.

During his time in Germany, when he was recovering from the attack, Navalny is said not to have reported to the Russian authorities – as required in the earlier proceedings. The prison system accused him in court of having played sport and moved freely in Germany without complying with his reporting obligations in Moscow.

The actions of the Russian judiciary had caused international horror. The federal government has repeatedly called for Navalny to be released. Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) said the European Court of Human Rights had ruled the earlier criminal proceedings against Navalny as “grossly arbitrary”.