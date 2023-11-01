The Public Prosecution in Dubai referred three defendants to the Criminal Court, for seizing a vehicle rented from a car rental office, for the purpose of smuggling it to a country and selling it for a low price. Investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution also revealed that the three defendants were involved with other parties from inside and outside the country in stealing vehicles. Renting, tampering with their papers, removing tracking devices from them, and then smuggling them and selling them abroad.

The court charged the defendants with committing a felony of using valid official documents in the name of others, a misdemeanor of seizing the property of others, and criminal participation in fraud to seize the property of others.

In detail, the First Chief Prosecutor of Bur Dubai Prosecution, Counselor Khalfan Mohammed Al Shamsi, who initiated the investigation into the incident, said that a complaint was received from an official at a vehicle rental office, stating that a car had been stolen by a person who had contracted with the company to rent it for a few days, but he did not commit to returning it on the specified date. The office employees who contacted him delayed until it became clear that the vehicle had been smuggled out of the country, and then the rental office quickly informed the relevant authorities, who immediately began their role, and the accused were arrested and investigated in cooperation with the relevant department of Dubai Police.

Al Shamsi added, “It was proven through investigations that one of the accused sent a scan of the driver’s license and an ID photo via the WhatsApp application, and agreed with the office official (the informant) to meet somewhere to receive the vehicle and sign the rental contract. However, the person who attended did not have the same ID that the office received a scan of.”

Al Shamsi explained that the office official noticed this, so the accused told him that he had forgotten his identity card, so the office official ignored this procedure, agreed to hand over the car to him, and received from him 1,000 dirhams as a security deposit, and 960 dirhams as the rental value.

Al Shamsi stated that the prosecution’s investigations revealed that the crime was premeditated and planned, led by more than one party, from inside and outside the country, to smuggle rental vehicles, as the defendants admitted that they contacted another person to take over the removal of the tracking device installed in the vehicle that is the subject of the case, and after completing that, they transferred it. To an area previously agreed upon with two other unknown defendants who came to complete the sale and smuggling process, where they placed number plates issued from outside the country.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the Public Prosecution ordered the defendants to be referred to the Criminal Court for the felony of using valid official documents in the name of others, the misdemeanor of seizing the property of others, and the misdemeanor of criminal participation in fraud to seize the property of others.

The Public Prosecution stressed the need for vehicle rental office owners and employees to adhere to all required official procedures when dealing with any lessee, to guarantee their rights and preserve ownership of their vehicles, and not to be lenient, as happened in this case, as failure to present the original identity of the original lessee led to fraud and theft of the vehicle.

