In 2009, evoking the United States sacked by racism and xenophobia, Martinican writers and thinkers Édouard Glissant and Patrick Chamoiseau see the election of Barack Obama as the unpredictable achievement of creolization, this process in the making of the weaving of contacts. and mixed relations. “In a country where any idea of ​​meeting, sharing, mixing was violently rejected by a large part of the population”, Obama then embodies diversity, he who grew up in Hawaii, of a Kenyan father, a Kansas mother and an Indonesian stepfather. This enlightening analysis, published today with other texts under the title Manifestos, shows how hatred can be overcome by globality, conceived, hoped for as a “Unforeseen and unexpected interbreeding”. Through the becoming of the All-World, which designates the awareness of the multiplicity and diversity of relationships in the world, our fragile archipelagos, these singular places now linked, become a force, capable of overcoming barbarism. Ten years after his death, the work of Édouard Glissant, who died in Paris on February 3, 2011, invites us to bet on a generous globality and an open imagination.

To build the society of tomorrow, Glissant favors entanglement and interdependence

It is necessary, more than ever, to refuse identity imperialism. The thought of Glissant, who was an anti-colonial activist, director of the Unesco courier or even a member of the Bureau of the Writers’ Parliament created in Strasbourg, denounces the exaltation of ethnic sovereignties folded in on themselves as much as standardized normalization, which ravages singularities. To build the society of tomorrow, Glissant favors entanglement and interdependence. To overcome the antagonism between the global vacuum of globalization and the isolated withdrawal into oneself, Glissant puts forward the relationship, which brings about the meeting of differences within a hybrid and multiplied world. What he calls “creolization” is equally valid for a language, an individual or a country. Glissant calls for the movement of the humanities, held back by violence. Threatened together, the diversity of cultures and the preservation of living things challenge us to express the urgency of changing the world. Slippery current? More than ever ! As recent works attest.

To show Glissant’s social ideas, Buata B. Malela, in Édouard Glissant. From poet to thinker (Hermann), is based on the times of the poet around the founding work, the Antillean Speech, from 1981. Making Glissant dialogue with other thinkers, the dissolution of social ties in the liquid society of Zygmunt Bauman, or the concern for oneself in Michel Foucault, he shows how Glissant’s work allows us to think of an unfixed identity, open to difference and in perpetual development.

For its part, the collective work Postcolonial epics, transatlantic poetics (Classiques Garnier) explains the political role of literature from the Americas, the Caribbean and Africa. Through collective polyphony, Sylvie Kandé’s poetry, Fanon’s essays and Glissant’s novels build a memory of resistance. Their writing forges tools to shatter the linearity of imperial narratives and recapture the subordinate history of dispossession, as the articles by Florence Goyet and Florian Alix show.

A leading analysis of time, space, subjectivity or history

Another enlightening collective work, Édouard Glissant, the brilliance and the obscure (Presses Universitaires des Antilles) brings together texts on femininity, otherness, linguistics and the environment. The articles “Chaos et beauté” by Jean-Pol Madou, “Narration du monde” by Jacques Coursil or “La lézarde a overflowing” by Juliette Éloi-Blézès reveal in Glissant’s work cultural and political possibilities that cross borders and come to nourish a common imagination. The work of languages, by the power of a poetic word, makes it possible to test the existence of a world of “Measure of a saying”.

In the United States, the trial Water Graves: the Art of the Unritual in the Greater Caribbean (University of Virginia Press) by Valérie Loichot opens with a visit to the tomb of Glissant, in the Diamant cemetery in Martinique, decorated with a work by the artist Victor Anicet. Inspired by this creation, the author explains the relationship between art and the sacred: sculptures or poems serve as funeral songs in place of the Unritual or absence of ritual. Also in the United States, John Drabinski publishes Glissant and the Middle Passage: Philosophy, Beginning, Abyss (University of Minnesota Press). From the notions of nomad or rhizome, he deploys the thought of the post-traumatic relationship of Glissant: theory of ruin, catastrophe, the abyss and the memory of slavery, from the hold of the boat to the plantation. . Also showing the metaphysical and epistemological force at the heart of Glissant’s philosophy, John Drabinski’s book offers a leading analysis on time, space, subjectivity or history, thanks to a precise reading of the theoretical writings of the West Indian thinker.

Since the Caribbean experience, Glissant’s writings build a thought of emancipation and openness to the world, in resistance to violence and domination, for today and tomorrow.