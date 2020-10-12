How did you come up with the idea for these writing workshops? And how did you do it?

Edouard Zambeaux For the past five years, we have been carrying out writing workshops, mainly for young people, schoolchildren, local missions, second chance schools … We wanted to expand our “audience”. It’s a bit of a post-yellow vests initiative, an attempt to read modest France. We have decided enough to exclude Ile-de-France. First, because digitally, it overwrites everything. Then because for once, precisely in this story of yellow vests, France begins after the capital region. Finally, a partner had to be found, and the network of neighborhood boards was immediately very motivated. We presented the project to the 130 boards, and we immediately had more applicants than we could handle.

What is interesting is that it is not reportage, but people who speak directly about their life, without intermediary, without filter …

Edouard Zambeaux We didn’t want any interposed gaze. What interests us in this device is to allow people to regain control of their own narrative. They are fed up with being told by others, because they feel like they are completely essentialized. Especially modest people: they have no right to complexity. When a journalist comes to see them, it is often for illustrative purposes. We will confine them to one situation: their difficult ends of the month, for example. We have put ourselves in a different position. We asked them what they wanted to talk about. And we put ourselves at their service, a bit like a public writer.

The idea is really to put oneself at the service, so that this word is even read, heard. It is a political, editorial object.

Many started by saying, “I have nothing to say and then anyway, even if I have something to say, I am not able to do it. “We had to create reassurance, hammering:” Your story is bigger than you, it says something about a collective reality. Each little story tells the big one ”. The idea is really to put oneself at the service, so that this word is even read, heard. It is a political, editorial object. Journalistically, the result says a lot about the country in which we live. We did this job in an in-between, the post-yellow vests and the pre-Covid, for fourteen weeks, in residence. Those we met are France which before confinement was above the waterline. But we can clearly see in these stories that these are people who are on the verge of drinking the broth. Many of these people are in supported employment schemes, in integration schemes, therefore with shock absorbers.

One of the chapters is called “Close to a few euros”. And what is impressive is that all of them detail all their expenses down to the euro… We can tell that there is no room for the unforeseen, nor the slightest accident…

Edouard Zambeaux 50 euros is the margin for possible unforeseen events. Beyond that, you fall into an industrial accident. So that means that if you have to redo your teeth, if you have a car breakdown, or whatever, it’s the stunt, and you find yourself having to ask your landlord for a deadline, to be in danger on your credits. The balance is ultra-precarious.

There is a testimony, that of this young Romanian, who supports her whole family, with 800 euros. They occupy a squat …

Edouard Zambeaux Dana started by telling me, “Everything is fine. She had just signed an integration contract, she takes care of green spaces in a district of Marseille, she discovers a sociability at work, with a visibly benevolent team leader. If I had met Dana as a journalist, I would have had the temptation to delete the “everything is fine”, because she lives in a squat, you have to go get water, her family does not have enough money. money every month to buy gas… In this device, I meet her because she is volunteering to participate in a writing workshop. And her living conditions are ultimately quite secondary for her in the face of the road traveled: when she arrived in France, Dana began to live on the streets in Marseille. And it is respecting it to respect this ascending logic, without sending it permanently back to its poor housing, even if we are not silent. The real editorial desire is that workshop participants tell themselves as they see themselves, and not as a third party sees them.

What we see is the impoverishment of these territories, in terms of housing, trade, employment?

Edouard Zambeaux Today, the France of the peripheries, it begins in the city center. When you stop in a town like Vierzon (Cher), a medium-sized town in decline, there are no more shops in the center, apart from sellers of audio prostheses. And they are reduced to pasting photos of landscapes on abandoned storefronts. Why ? Because the factory that made agricultural machinery has closed, and shopping centers have been built on the outskirts. Suddenly, the city center is dead. In these medium-sized cities, there is an impoverishment of the social fabric, of the rather dramatic urban fabric.

There is a chapter on housing, which could be summed up as “I love you, I am running away from you”.

Edouard Zambeaux It’s exactly that. Especially in social housing districts, in cities, there is an ultra-ambivalent feeling. The inhabitants oscillate between the marvelous of sociability and the feeling of imprisonment. They have a somewhat fantasized sociability, because that too, unfortunately, has a tendency to fade. You see this legend of “it was better before”, of village life. And then, there is still the very ingrained feeling that to get out of it, you have to get out of it.

One of the young people interviewed explains that to get an internship or a job, to be in your neighborhood, it blocks the horizon …

Edouard Zambeaux He’s a kid from La Savine, in Marseille. It sucks because there is the reputation of the neighborhood, obviously. And Marseille, let’s face it, has, for twenty-five years, methodically developed an apartheid policy. To go to La Savine, you go to the metro terminus, then you take two buses. An employer therefore knows that he increases the risk of accident. It’s a double penalty, these outlying districts. You see the difference between cities that have inclusive transport policies and those that have exclusive transport policies. Marseille being the acme, the absolute example of a desire to limit access to the city center as much as possible to inhabitants of poor neighborhoods.

I think we do not realize how important a part of our compatriots are in survival.

You show a lot of tired people, who have burnouts, shattered by work early in their career …

Edouard Zambeaux It is the exhaustion of survival. I think we do not realize how important a part of our compatriots are in survival. So in the daily struggle, because they are within 20 bullets, because the job comes and goes, because they live in places that are not necessarily super welcoming every day. Few people have told us: “I threw in the glove”. But there are many that we feel on the verge of exhaustion. Hence also the importance of systems such as district boards. Which are obviously integration companies through their economic activity. But which are much more than that: it is also popular education, social support, benevolence, sociability. It is not just them, but it is an ultra-precious territorial network. If all these people did not have the outstretched hand of the district authorities, they would no longer just be tired, they would sink.

Many of these people are in ultra-precarious jobs, of which the Covid period has revealed the absolute necessity for life in society …

Edouard Zambeaux They have neither the salary nor the recognition. And they are fed up with being belittled, infantilized, belittled. There is a real demand for consideration, for respect. We won’t make a start-upper country if no one empties the trash cans.

What do you expect from this book?

Edouard Zambeaux First of all, on a personal level, we shed a lot of light on the country in which we live. Next, we wanted above all to make a word emerge, to make it visible, intelligible. We were pleased to note that it was a collective moment for all the participants. Four management executives came to see us at the beginning of October and told us that this had had an impact on their structure. It allowed them to get to know the people they worked with better, some of their employees. It was an element of social transformation. Now, we are attacking the editorial and journalistic issue: making this book a political issue, not in the partisan sense of the term, but an object of debate in the city. To allow our fellow citizens who do not know this reality to discover it, to share it in a raw way. And to make it a subject of debate on what inequalities are, the widening of territorial fractures, the digital divide, which has appeared to us to be fairly recurrent for many, and therefore a new potential vector of exclusion. The dematerialization of public services in 2022, some will have a hard time cashing in… We are forcing people who do not know how to use digital tools to take four buses to go to the security line, because there is no there is more than one time slot …

According to a recent CSA report, 73% of the people represented on television are senior or middle managers …

Edouard Zambeaux All these people who have made the friendship to write with us do not exist in the public sphere. When do we see the story of a sweeper, unless he was hit by a car while picking up the trash? When do we have access to these life stories? Our mantra at the PTA is to give stories to read, not testimonials. Of course, when you come into a group of people who often have a bumpy school path, complicated professional paths, who don’t write for fun, and you say to them, “Hello, I’m a journalist, we’re going to write your stories ”, you have three swear words in the same sentence; reporter, write, and history. We tell you I have nothing to say. But we are not doing this to rehabilitate the profession of journalist. We do this because it interests us. It is not a social action. It is an editorial action. There are a lot of media that would be well inspired to seize it, because we tend to make all these people folk, exotic. Now, that’s us. It’s France. And we have seen it: It is more difficult to do without garbage collectors and cashiers than business lawyers.