What happens when we open a window? This seemingly innocuous question is asked with unexpected depth by the philosopher Jean-Marie Nicolle, honorary professor in preparatory class in Rouen and specialist in the work of the unknown Nicolas de Cues. Combining poetry, history and philosophy, the author of a reference biography devoted to the herald of Doctor Ignorance, the h like the golden proposition, responds with a stimulating burst of untimely reflections. In a language that is both elegant and punctilious, he reminds us that when we speak of “the” window, we are pretending there is only one type. That of the living room, the kitchen and the bedroom, of course, brings into the house very useful air and light from outside to which it has the good fortune to give us access, but the competition is fierce when we start to see the outside from the inside. It is in reality our whole relationship built in time and in history which passes through this polymorphous framework, which has never ceased to be modified, adapted, extended through civilizations and ages.

A “revolution of the gaze”

Nicolle devotes long and stimulating analyzes to three kinds of windows that accompany and structure the daily lives of men from ancient polytheism to the contemporary reign of computing, including the invention of perspective in the Renaissance: those of the temple , table and screen. The first allows the Elders to do “Penetrate the mystery of the world that must be allowed to enter through a heavenly window thanks to a sacred gesture”; it opens the human gaze to what is beyond it and “ realizes the principle of the projection of beliefs ”. Here, opening a window means expanding your soul and staying in the invisible. The second appears centuries later, when the infinite is inscribed in the finished frame of the Renaissance painters, who “Fill a hole “And “Invite to see”. We then witness nothing less than a “Gaze revolution”,whose offspring have for names portrait, still life or landscape. The third and last is, without a doubt, the most ambivalent: we open it with profit every day on our computers to accomplish a thousand operations that have become essential; but adolescents so often forget to close it that we end up despairing, underlines the author, of this other window on oneself that reading offers. We needed a book to plunge us back into ourselves, beyond the opposition of inside and outside. S. F.