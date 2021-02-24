D.he Oberlandesgericht Koblenz has sentenced a 44-year-old Syrian to four and a half years in prison in the criminal proceedings against members of the Syrian regime. Eyad A. has been found guilty of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity, including torture and grave deprivation of liberty. The federal prosecutor had demanded five and a half years in prison. The defense had pleaded for acquittal with the argument that A. would have threatened his life if he refused to order and that he would have been executed if he had escaped. Although he assisted in the arrest of protesters against the Assad regime, he did not obey a superior’s orders to shoot them.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, based in Wiesbaden.

The process in Koblenz is a novelty. It is the first criminal case against members of the Syrian regime for crimes against humanity. The procedure is based on the principle of universal law, which makes it possible to punish serious human rights crimes regardless of where they were committed and against whom they are directed.

Lawsuits in other EU countries too

The court recently split the case. The one against A., who was a henchman of the regime, now came to an end. The far more significant against the main defendant, Anwar. R., a former colonel in Syrian intelligence, continues. R. is said to have been the head of the so-called investigation unit of a department of the Syrian secret service. The federal prosecutor’s office accuses him of crimes against humanity. He is charged with fifty-eight murders, the torture of 4,000 people and sexual violence. In the Al-Khatib detention center in Damascus, which was under his control, many detainees are said to have died of torture and the conditions of detention.

The torture in the Syrian prisons is meticulously dealt with in the process that has been going on before the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz since April last year. Survivors and relatives of victims of torture have appeared as witnesses and co-plaintiffs. They repeatedly described depressing details from the torture prisons: There had been rapes, prisoners were hung by their wrists, maltreated with electric shocks, poured boiling water over them, and their fingernails were torn out. Systematic torture, starvation, beatings and illness are therefore part of everyday life in the prisons of the Syrian regime.

According to the organization “Syrian Network for Human Rights”, between March 2011 and the end of 2020, almost 15,000 people in Syria were demonstrably murdered by torture, 98.7 percent by employees of the Syrian regime. Furthermore, almost 100,000 Syrians have “disappeared” since their arrest. , including almost 1740 children.

FAZ Einspruch – the digital magazine for lawyers. Exclusive stories from the world of law. Learn more



Complaints about torture have been brought against senior officials in the Syrian state apparatus not only in Germany, but also in Sweden, Norway and Austria. So far there is only one procedure in Koblenz. For many Syrians in exile, the trial there is of great above all symbolic importance, as it is the first time that members of the regime have to answer for crimes against humanity. With the trial, they hope, should be signaled to Damascus that no perpetrator is safe anymore. According to estimates by Syrian human rights activists who support and accompany the trial in Koblenz, there are between 400 and 500 criminal henchmen of the regime living in Germany, i.e. people like the now convicted Eyad A.