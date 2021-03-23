I.In the Upper Austrian Wels, Ernst August Prince of Hanover was on trial on Tuesday. Whereby the judge determined right at the beginning that she would address him as “Mr. Hanover” – Austrian citizens have been banned from holding titles of nobility since 1919. The public prosecutor’s office accused the defendant of injuring a policeman in the Gmunden area in the summer of 2020 and of threatening a policewoman and two employees on other occasions. Whether this had happened in a state of insanity caused by himself negligently was one of the questions that had to be clarified.

Ernst August expressed regret and a willingness to pay for damages in the district court of Wels, but described himself as not guilty in the sense of the indictment. His lawyers complained that their client had been massively prejudiced in the media.

Three years without the Almtal

The court in Wels finally sentenced Ernst August to a ten-month suspended sentence on Tuesday. It was seen as proven that the 67-year-old, in a state of intoxication, attacked police officers and severely threatened an administrator couple working on his property. Therefore, the judge also issued the instruction that Ernst August would not be allowed to live at his previous place of residence in the Upper Austrian Almtal for at least the next three years.

“Impossible”, “unthinkable”, Ernst August reacted in horror to this part of the judgment. He has lived there for 50 years. The judgment is not final. The defense and the public prosecutor’s office initially made no statements.

The incidents had received wide media coverage in advance, not least in view of the position and the past of the head of the Welf family. He has already become suspicious of violence several times and was sentenced to a large fine in 2010.

Ernst August: “I would like to apologize”

On the night of July 15, 2020, there was a police operation in a hunting lodge in Grünau that belongs to a family foundation and where he is said to be regularly. According to the indictment, he resisted, insulting the officers, threatening them with “the execution of their families” and injuring one of them. The police stole a sharpening iron from him, handcuffed him and took him to the psychiatric department of the Vöcklabruck hospital.

Ernst August, for his part, complained with a lawsuit about the use and about a provisional gun ban that was pronounced against him. Five days later he is said to have threatened a policewoman in nearby Scharnstein with violence: According to the prosecutor, he would “hit her over the head” with a baseball bat that he had with him in the taxi and “hit her in the face”. On the night of September 7th, he is said to have broken a window near the hunting lodge and threatened the employees living in this house. Ernst August was arrested again and released two days later.

The 67-year-old German, Austrian and British citizen only said this in court: “I would like to apologize for everything to those involved, I regret what happened and I am ready to pay for the damage. From my point of view, that says it all. “

The defense lawyers stated in advance that their client found himself in an “exceptional situation” last summer because he was “isolated for years and betrayed by his own son”. The lawyers explained his behavior by saying that his dentist had given him strong painkillers. They also questioned the accuracy of blood and urine samples taken at the time. One of the defenders is Malte Berlin. He is also the managing director of a debt collection company, which, as the FAZ reported, is involved in a civil lawsuit by Ernst August about property issues against his son, Hereditary Prince Ernst August.