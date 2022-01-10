R.With a comment during the negotiation of the denied entry for tennis star Novak Djokovic to Australia, Anthony Kelly indicated a tendency in the interests of the Serbian. Kelly interrupted the world number one attorneys on Monday (local time) and listed what steps he understood Djokovic had taken before boarding the plane to Melbourne and after being stopped by officials. He concluded his comment by asking, “What more could this man have done?”

At the time of the comment, the representatives of the Australian Ministry of the Interior had not yet commented. According to the original schedule, it should be your turn at 5:00 a.m.CET. Due to technical problems with the public livestream for the hearing, everything started more than half an hour late.

The Melbourne court hears Djokovic’s objection to his refusal to enter Australia. The 34-year-old was refused entry to Melbourne on Wednesday evening. From the authorities’ point of view, the Serb was unable to submit the necessary documents for a medical exemption in order to be able to enter the country without a corona vaccination. Since then he has stayed in a hotel for people obliged to leave the country. Djokovic is fighting to stay in Australia and defend his title at the Australian Open. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year starts on January 17th.