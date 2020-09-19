Utility workers in the Moscow region have begun testing heating on instructions from Governor Andrei Vorobyov, the press service of the head of the region and the government informs.

Primarily, batteries will heat up in schools, kindergartens and hospitals. By the beginning of the autumn-winter period, 2.5 thousand boiler houses, 55 thousand apartment buildings, about 40 thousand power grid substations were prepared and checked, the portal reports. “Moscow region today”…

“We ask residents to pay attention to the work of batteries and intra-house communications. In the event of a leak, it is necessary to report it to the unified dispatching service of your municipality, ”said Alexander Samarin, head of the regional energy ministry.

Recall that residents of the Moscow region will be able to find out the dates for turning on heating in houses using interactive map… Advertisements with a QR code will appear in the entrances of residential buildings. According to Samarin, the map will indicate the heating start dates approved by the heads of the region’s districts. Optionally, you can subscribe to notifications by email or Telegram. On September 15, it was reported that more than 20 Russian regions had already begun to launch the heating season.