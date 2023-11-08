Grillo jr trial, Silvia’s audios: “I do them but then I don’t remember their faces. Fuck the world”

The trial against Ciro Grillo and his three friends for gang rape The key moment has come, the hearing of the key witness began yesterday, Silvia. The girl who reported the son of the M5s guarantor and his companions for the violence suffered on a July night four years ago Sardinia. Her friend Roberta, also present in the villa, had declared in the courtroom that the morning after the facts reported had found Silvia naked in bed he had told her in tears: “They all raped me“. But now – we read in La Verità – they emerge from Silvia’s own statements in the courtroom contradictions: “Because of Grillo jr and his friends now drug, sex and alcohol abuse. I even attempted suicide.”



These are first words spoken before the judge by the Italian-Norwegian girl. The boys’ defense made them listen audio in the trial documents and this is what the young woman said to her friends and which seems to contradict what was reported: “I have sex with guys on different evenings and then I meet them again there, all together at the same table” and they are – continues La Verità – like: “Ah, look at the little group I made in July. But I I don’t remember their face. But it’s okay, fuck the world”. Silvia’s words are almost surprising and open a path for the cross-examination of today’s defense. The key moment of the trial, today the fate of is decided Ciro Grillo and his three friends.

