The office is one of the first apprenticeships that society imposes on us. No sooner have we learned what a table is, how to sit there, we eat there without falling from our chair, or throwing our cutlery on the ground, when the school of the Republic takes over the next step. , “office learning”. The little Frenchman will thus spend ten or twelve years, if not more, at the rate of 1,300 hours per year, do the math, “Access the tertiary sector”, notes Pascal Dibie in the introduction to his Office ethnology, which follows Bedroom Ethnology and that of the door.

Essential accessories and tools

An exploration which, the subtitle specifies, begins on the paths of history, and soon enough. The Crouching Scribe of the Louvre could well figure – even if, in this case, it is more of a kind of minister – like the ancestor of the “office man”, of which it displays the virtues: dignity, attention, competence . Pascal Dibie therefore makes it the starting point of a long process of building a “Office culture” intellectual and political, and also material, that of supports and tools. From tablet to papyrus, parchment and paper, from calamus to stylus, from pen to machine, technical innovation responds to a need in society and the economy, and to a transformation of representations. Office work is not understandable without the accessories such as inks and inkwells, pocket knives, scrapers and the essential – and expensive – pins that connect the separate papers, putting a semblance of order in them. “Vain jumble”. We understand the success of the stapler in 1912.

The looks of the historian and the writer

The office was first a piece of furniture, then a place, finally an institution. It is the advent and the transformations of this office society that Pascal Dibie studies, which associates with the historian’s gaze that of the writer, since the “Employee physiology” from Balzac to “Leather rings” of Courteline who definitely fix the guy. With Orwell or Kafka, the reflection becomes political and philosophical. Thus, the author analyzes in detail the way in which the bureaucratic condition makes possible what was called on the occasion of the Papon trial. “Office crime”. In this area, we will discover, for example, the astonishing theses of Bruno Rizzi in the Bureaucratization of the world (1939), for whom the emergence of the bureaucracy in the USSR would be indispensable to the dictatorship of the proletariat, which, “This work done”, will have to “During a new historical chapter (…) disarm and liquidate the political police”… and establish democracy.

The rise of suffering at work

Over the years, the office has become more feminine, inducing new behaviors and stratifications. Dating, harassment, but also lasting relationships, even marriages are now part of ordinary sociological objects. The most recent developments, however, show the rise of the topic of suffering at work and the attempts of employers to respond, the most caricatured being the “Mobilization of affectivity at work” and the “Happycracy”in the “Coworking”.

Finally, between confinement, deconfinement and possible reconfinement, the question of teleworking and its ambiguities serves as an open end to this faceted study on our fundamental unthought of Homo sedens.