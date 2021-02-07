Restoring the singularity of a human journey and exploring the reality of a life, even those of one of the most famous contemporary geniuses, such are the salutary principles of a diptych that sends back to back biographical exegesis and scholarly monograph. In two narrow volumes that are both clear and dense, Jean-Pierre Kamieniak, psychoanalyst and professor emeritus of clinical psychology at the University of Rouen, intends to take the father of psychoanalysis out of the gray area of ​​ignorance in which the heroes are confined. of thought. The conquistador of the unconscious lands reveals new lines of thought.

Hard-won results

The first volume is devoted to what made Sigmund Freud, the child of Freiberg matured in Vienna and died on the banks of the Thames, this thinker both so attractive and so repulsive, halfway between adulation and scandal : the sexual question. You might think that everything has been said and written on this point. Kamieniak convinces us of the contrary, by exploring again “Psycho-sexuality” as defined by the champion of the taboo. Each discovery, each object of research is scrutinized: the questioning of the etiology of nervous diseases, the presence and fate of the sexual drive in children, the mystery of homosexual introversion, male menopause and masturbation. Having become almost commonplaces of discourse, largely emptied of the sulphurous dimension that could have been theirs at the time of Freud, these great themes that have become familiar are above all the results of a hard struggle.

Think against yourself

In this respect, Freud’s greatest merit is perhaps not to have resisted the violent charges and the icy reception of his discoveries by his colleagues and his contemporaries. What is striking is the courage and perseverance that are associated with analyzing his own experience, subjecting it to the scalpel of self-analysis. In a very Bachelardian vein, Jean-Pierre Kamieniak rightly insists on the height of the epistemological obstacles bypassed or surmounted by Freud, revealing how the first difficulty in thinking is to do it against oneself and the allegedly better first impression.

A vital quest

We find, from an even more personal angle, in the second opus, the close connection between the theoretical, which can be universalized in law, and the intimate, given to a single subject. In an interview with the BBC in 1938, after being politely driven out of Austria by the Nazis, Freud felt a strange need to say these simple words: “My name is Sigmund Freud. “ From this little anecdotal fact, which says a lot about what makes the identity and existence of a being, especially when they are contested in their very principle, the reader is invited to re-examine what, here again, one might have believed known and who never really is: how the name of a being can phantasmically determine what it is and constitute an invitation to produce its own novel of life. When hatred steps in, such a quest becomes vital. Returning to Moses and the question of monotheism is nothing more than a search for lost meaning for old Sigmund standing on the border of death.

► Freud & the exploration of sexuality and Freud & identity and speech, by Jean-Pierre Kamieniak. In Press, 138 pages and 130 pages, 12.90 euros each.