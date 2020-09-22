In the Walter Lübcke murder case, the defendant made three different confessions. Did ex-defender Frank Hannig invent one of them?

FRANKFURT / MAIN taz | Stephan E. does not look at his former lawyer and does not turn around when Frank Hannig enters the hall. Hannig, too, with a flushed head and a gray jacket, only looks at the judges when he sits down at the witness table. “My name is Frank Hannig, 50 years old, I am a lawyer, married, from Dresden,” he begins.

All of this is well known to those present in room 165 of the Frankfurt / Main Higher Regional Court. Because Hannig himself was involved in the trial of Walter Lübcke’s murder until July. As public defender of the main defendant Stephan E. Hannig filed applications, defied the judges and discussed with his client. Then he was released. Because he made applications against Stephan E.’s will. The lawyer had to take off his robes and leave the room.

Hannig will be back on Tuesday – in a new role. As a witness. And, if things go bad, soon as a suspect for inciting false suspicion.

It is one of the now numerous volts in this major process that has been going on since June. On the night of June 2, 2019, Walter Lübcke, Kassel’s regional president, was shot in the head in front of his house in little Istha near Kassel. Two weeks later, Stephan E., a Kassel right-wing extremist with a long criminal record and two children, was arrested. The investigators found a trace of his DNA on Lübcke’s shirt. The 47-year-old confessed to the murder and led her to the verbenen murder weapon, a Rossi revolver. That much is clear.

Which version is correct now?

But what exactly happened that night is no longer so clear. And the process in Frankfurt has so far not been able to clarify this either, on the contrary. Frank Hannig also played his part in this.

Because there are now three confessions from Stephan E., three possible versions of how Walter Lübcke died. In his first confession – shortly after the arrest and without a lawyer – E. took all the guilt on himself: he went to Lübcke’s house by himself and shot the 65-year-old there. The motive: long pent-up anger about an announcement by the CDU politician to mobbing refugee opponents at a citizens’ meeting in 2015: You could leave Germany if you didn’t share the local values, Lübcke said at the time.

But then Ernst withdrew his confession – and came up with version two: He was not alone at the crime scene, but with fellow accused Markus H., a friend and comrade. It was he who accidentally shot Lübcke after the politician was actually only threatened. Version number three then followed in the process: Both were at the crime scene, but in this version Stephan E. claims to have shot himself again.

Since then, the process has revolved around which of these versions is correct. And what part the defense lawyers have in these confessions. Because Stephan E. also stated that it was his former lawyers who gave him the first two confessions. At the first, his former defense attorney Dirk Waldschmidt, a lawyer in the scene who had been relieved of his duties since summer 2019, urged him to leave Markus H. out – in return, “comrades” would help his family financially. With the second confession, it was Hannig who suggested that Markus H. be named as a shooter – to provoke the previously silent person to make a statement.

It is this accusation that Hannig has to testify as a witness on Tuesday. The expectations are high. Because the Dresden lawyer is not only known politically, was already on the stage with Pegida. He is also mission conscious. Even before the start of the process, Hannig held a press conference to announce his client’s second confession. He later commented on the trial days on his YouTube channel. Also on Monday he filmed a video of himself on a bench by a stream in the forest with a cigar. Hannig said he was looking for a bit of calm before his upcoming appearance at the Higher Regional Court. As a witness he was then “in the hands of the court”, before that he was “a bit scared”.

On Tuesday in the courtroom, however, Hannig is suddenly taciturn. He appears with a renowned Wiesbaden lawyer. And the latter states that Hannig will make use of his comprehensive right to refuse to testify. Otherwise run the risk of incriminating yourself. Inciting false suspicion namely.

After a back and forth with judge Thomas Sagebiel, Hannig at least reveals how he became Stephan E.’s lawyer in July 2019: A Kassel judicial clerk called him and said that E. urgently needed a lawyer, “one like me “. He then wrote to the arrested person and received the mandate. But Hannig doesn’t want to say more.

But the matter is not over for the lawyer. And not even for Waldschmidt’s first lawyer. He had already testified at the beginning of September – and denied having given Stephan E. a confession. Rather, he had silenced the 47-year-old. When he did testify, it “got him out of the clouds”.

In the worst case, Hanning is threatened with an occupational ban

But at least Hannig is also incriminated by Mustafa Kaplan, the current defender of Stephan E. The Cologne native was once NSU victim lawyer, then he represented the Turkish President against the ZDF satirist Jan Böhmermann. At the beginning of July, Hannig confessed to having made up E.’s second confession, Kaplan explained at the trial. As a criminal defense attorney, Hannig claimed he was allowed to lie. Kaplan said on Tuesday he was “amazed” at how openly his co-defender at the time admitted his lie.

The responsible public prosecutor’s office in Kassel has so far carried out an examination of Hannig. One is currently waiting for more information from the process, is in contact with the federal prosecutor, said a spokesman for the taz. If there were actually an investigation and a conviction, that could be painful for Hannig: with penalties up to and including a professional ban.

For the time being, the court will address another question in the afternoon: that of possible accomplices. Two former colleagues of Stephan E., Timo A. and Jens L., who worked with him at a Kassel railway technology manufacturer, are invited as witnesses. Stephan E. also sold both weapons. E. claimed the two shared his attitude. Jens L. is also said to have been smeared when E. buried his revolver along with other weapons on the company premises – which he denies on Tuesday.

The men also downplay their attitudes otherwise. Merkel’s refugee policy has already been criticized, but not everything was meant seriously. They didn’t even get to know anything about the murder plans, they didn’t really know Stephan E. Jens L. was recently charged with violating the gun law. Timo A. received a penalty order of 3,000 euros in spring for illegally possessing weapons.

Return to the single perpetrator theory?

But the question that arises is: Did the men also know about the murder plans against Walter Lübcke? And if so: who else? How big is Stephan E.’s network? The process has not yet been able to answer this question either.

For the prosecution it is clear that the co-defendant Markus H. was one of them. According to witnesses, he is said to have pondered violence against Lübcke, with Stephan E. he went to target practice and AfD demos. Both deleted their chats after the murder of Lübcke. The federal prosecutor therefore accuses him of psychological complicity in the murder.

But was he also present at the murder, as Stephan E. claims? In any case, only DNA traces of Stephan E. were found on the revolver and crime scene, but not of Markus H. And statements about how Markus H. is said to have moved at the crime scene are contradictory. A witness against the co-defendant also recently presented herself with little credibility. When a defense attorney asked Markus H. on Tuesday that his client should finally be released from custody, Judge Sagebiel reacted remarkably sensible. The Senate has the detention issue in view, he says. “That will be on the table shortly.”

Will Markus H. possibly soon be released from custody? Isn’t it enough to be convicted of aiding and abetting? Then in the end there would be only Stephan E., the lone perpetrator. It would be a return to confession number one.

Stephan E. is now silent again. Inwardly, he stares into the hall in a white shirt and suit on Tuesday. Sitting across from him are Walter Lübcke’s widow and his younger son. For them, turning back to the lone perpetrator version would be a disillusionment. Because the family had declared before the start of the process that they wanted clarification – and a just punishment for the perpetrators. And only recently they wrote their interim balance sheet: For them it is clear that both defendants, Stephan E. and Markus H., “planned and carried out the murder of their husband and father together for a long time”.