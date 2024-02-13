Trial for the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the revelation of a witness in the courtroom, on Impagnatiello's research and what they found in the cellar

Yesterday, Monday 12 February, the second hearing was held in the Court of the Court of Assizes of Milan, for Impagnatiello. The 30-year-old barman accused of the crime of his pregnant partner Giulia Tramontano. Her parents, her brother and sister, were not present in the courtroom, because they will have to testify on March 7th.

The prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo he scrolled through the slides, with all the tests collected during the investigations that continued for months against the 29-year-old's partner. Among these photos, there was also one of his body.

Before admitting the truth about his partner's crime, Alessandro Impagnatiello made everyone believe that Giulia was gone after an argument. On the evening of May 28, he also went to the barracks to report the incident to the police, who immediately noticed him strange attitudes.

The Carabinieri Marshal Antonio Caretti, questioned in court, gave his version. That evening of the complaint, with the same machine of Impagnatiello went to the couple's house. In the car he could smell a strong smell of petrol and the 30-year-old had also said not having a garage and a cellarsince it was precisely in there that he had hidden the woman's body.

Trial for the crime of Giulia Tramontano, the revelation of a witness

In the Marshal's own deposition, it emerged that on February 5th, Impagnatiello was at the airport wait his partner, who had gone to her family. In those minutes, she was looking on the internet, how to buy the “Chloroform“. He took him only a few days later, under a false name and they found him a few days after the crime, hidden in the cellar.

In the classroom they also talked about research man-made on the internet, in which he talked about how to use the rat poisonto cause the death of a person.

In those minutes Impagnatiello was sitting inside the court cage. When he saw the image of Giulia's body, he lowered his head, put it in her hands and started to cry. The officers managed to recognize her, thanks to a tattoo which was on his leg, as it was semi-charred.