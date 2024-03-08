Trial for the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the video of Impagnatiello with the other girl shown in the courtroom: here's what he told her

Yesterday the third hearing of the trial for the crime was held Giulia Tramontano. On this occasion, in addition to listening to various testimonies, they also showed some unpublished videos of the couple and what must have been happy moments for them.

Among these they also showed the video of the gender reveal, in which Giulia and Alessandro are seen, surrounded by their families, in which they discover that they are expecting the baby Thiago. According to the lawyers of the victim's family, the accused was already trying to in those months poison her to cause her to miscarry.

Yesterday, Thursday 7 March, the other girl that Impagnatiello had been seeing for about a year, his brother Omar, Giulia's mother and also the barman's mother spoke in the courtroom. No one was able to hold them back tears in telling what the girl suffered in those months, even on the evening of the crime and immediately afterwards, when she made everyone believe that she was disappearance.

For months, Alessandro Impagnatiello made both girls believe something that wasn't true. The other had also remained pregnant in the same period as Giulia, but he had managed to convince her to abort. Instead, he initially told the 29-year-old that he no longer wanted the child, but then he managed to make amends and implemented another floor.

Trial for Giulia Tramontano, the video of Impagnatiello and the other girl

CREDIT: RAI

In the courtroom however, in addition to the gender reveal video they also showed a video of Impagnatiello with the other girl. It was from May 20th, about a week before the crime. He had told Giulia that he was going to one barbeque with some friends, but in reality it was at birthday of the 23 year old.

In the images shown in the courtroom, we can see the accused plays with the girl and who tells her: “In September I hope to be officially engaged to her. I would choose you out of a thousand people!”

All the witnesses who came to speak were unable to hold back their tears remember the days preceding the crime and those following. Now all we have to do is wait for the next one court hearing.