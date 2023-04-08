“This has been a rebound [de una bala]. I’ve seen it a thousand times. These things happen, have happened and will happen. Captain Antonio Cabello, head of the 6th Company of the VII Bandera del Tercio Don Juan de Austria of the Legion, told the agent of the homicide team of the Alicante Civil Guard. “You’ve seen it a thousand times. But this is number 1,001 and we are going to investigate it, ”the first corporal responded, with 35 years of experience in the Judicial Police, as he has stated in the trial before the Territorial Military Court of Seville.

During 13 sessions, between February and March, two captains, a lieutenant, a sergeant, a corporal and three soldiers have sat on the bench to answer for the death of legionnaire Alejandro Jiménez Cruz, on March 25, 2019, and other crimes. related as concealment, abuse of authority, obstruction of justice and disloyalty. They have done so in a Chamber of Justice in which the only women were the president of the court —a colonel— and the prosecutor —a lieutenant colonel. The latter exonerated in its final conclusions what is now Captain Ricardo Gascón (then a lieutenant), but maintained its accusation against Captain Antonio Cabello, Sergeant Saúl Guil and Lieutenant Pablo Fernández Sosa.

That day, four years ago, Captain Cabello was in a hurry because, according to what he told the Civil Guard homicide agent, the funeral that the Minister of Defense was going to attend was already scheduled and the body of the legionnaire would then be cremated, 21 years. But the agent stopped him dead: “The corpse will not be cremated until the forensics have finished their work.”

If the official version was to be believed, there was nothing to investigate. The same day he died, the commanders informed the family of Alejandro Jiménez Cruz that a ricocheted bullet had entered his armpit during some maneuvers with live fire at the Agost (Alicante) shooting range. The reality was, however, that the projectile had not penetrated through the armpit, but through the chest (he was wearing a fragment-proof vest, not bulletproof), and that it was not a ricochet, but a direct shot, even though it hit the nock of his gun first. HK36 rifle, as determined by the autopsy and the ballistics report.

Legionnaire Alejandro Jiménez Cruz, killed in March 2019 in a shooting exercise. courtesy photos

Immediately after the incident, Captain Cabello, who was not present during the military exercise despite being the person in charge, instructed the two lieutenants who participated in it to declare that he was at the ammunition post. As he alleged in the trial, that lie was the formula that he came up with “to support them.” Then, he gathered the members of the two squads involved and, after informing them of the death of his companion and chanting with them the spirit of death of the Legion (“Dying in combat is the greatest honor. You don’t die more than once. Death comes without pain and dying is not as horrible as it seems. The most horrible thing is to live as a coward”), he told them : “A very large cigar is going to fall on me, I know they will send me to an office, [pero] you are not guilty. It has been a rebound and I am not going to allow anyone to destroy your life ”. And he added, according to several witnesses: “Tell the truth, but don’t tell the Civil Guard that you consolidated above the merlon. Say that you were four or five meters below”.

Without determining who ordered it, the military collected shells from the firing range and deposited the excess ammunition in boxes, which would make it impossible to know how many shots each one had fired. Early in the morning, before the Judicial Police arrived, the captain ordered his men to cross the seal (with the indicative “do not pass”) that the Civil Guard had put up at the firing range and occupy the positions that he had indicated them, more backward than the real ones. When the investigators arrived, they witnessed a fictitious reconstruction, which did not add up to them and aroused their suspicions. “These picoletos are chumps, they don’t know how to grasp ideas the first time,” muttered Sergeant Saúl Guil, head of the platoon that the deceased was a part of, according to several present.

On April 1, the captain submitted a report to the head of the flag, Lieutenant Colonel Juan Alberto Ríos, which omitted fundamental aspects of what happened. Among others, that the lieutenant who was to supervise the assault joined in and opened fire. And that, once the exercise was over, Sergeant Guil, to spend ammunition, improvised a new objective and, standing on the merlon, shouted: “Enemy ahead, at the foot of the mountain, at 12!”, firing fanned out above the soldiers who were prone to the ground.

Alejandro Jiménez Cruz, 21, who died at the Agost shooting range (Alicante). THE COUNTRY

The Judicial Police did not take the rifles of the lieutenant and sergeant at first because they assured that they had not opened fire, but they did collect seven casings that, according to the Ballistics Department of the Civil Guard, had been fired with the HK36 from Guil. After analyzing the fragments housed in the body of Jiménez Cruz, the three experts concluded that the projectile had come from the sergeant’s rifle. “We have absolute certainty that it was that weapon,” said the spokesman for the experts at the trial.

Despite the devastating ballistics report, the defendants insist that the fatal shot came from the other sector of the shooting range. They rely on the testimony of the Alicante coroner, who maintained in the trial that, after being hit, Jiménez Cruz had to collapse in less than two minutes, given the magnitude of the injuries suffered; while, after ceasing fire, the legionnaires still had time to review their weapons. The drawback of this hypothesis is that it shows the gross negligence committed by the commanders -the captain and the lieutenants- by allowing two platoons to fire simultaneously with live fire at parallel firing ranges, within range of each other.

When he heard his partner yell: “They hit me!” and saw him fall dead to the ground, soldier Francisco Jordi began to cry. “You have come here to die and, if you don’t want to, you’re going to work at Mercadona,” Sergeant Guil snapped at him in those dramatic moments, according to Jordi’s statement at the trial. The defense lawyers tried to question the mental stability of the main prosecution witness, recalling that he was on psychological leave. “I’ve been through very bad times,” he acknowledged. “Alejandro was my friend. By having correlative surnames [Jiménez y Jordi]We were always together. We shared cabin, platoon, guards and maneuvers. It’s like he’s my brother.”

After the funeral, at the Legion Brigade base in Viator (Almería), Captain Cabello summoned the legionnaires again. During the meeting, Jordi received a call from the Civil Guard and began to gesticulate while he displayed his cell phone and asked what to do. One of his classmates snatched it from him and threw it to the ground. “Right now that’s not important, you’re in front of a captain,” he told her. Next, it was Cabello himself who received a call and, showing his terminal to the soldiers, mocked: “Oops! The lieutenant of the Civil Guard is calling me. Spooky! What do I do, Jordi, do I take it or not?” And he threw the phone several meters away from him, according to witnesses, although he assures that he simply deposited it on the ground.

Despite the fact that he was not summoned, Sergeant Guil volunteered to accompany the legionnaires who were going to testify. During the trip from Almería to Alicante, he instructed them on what they should say: laconic answers, so as not to incur contradictions, and, above all, stick to the captain’s orders. Jordi recorded the conversation with his mobile. When he entered to testify, he placed his phone on the Civil Guard agent’s table. “This is what is happening. They are hiding something and here is the proof, ”he told her. And he played her the recording.

The next legionnaire to testify confessed as he left that he had had to change his version —the one that the commanders had ordered him to give— on the fly, because the Civil Guard already knew what had happened. Everyone suspected Jordi. “You are going to get the captain in trouble, you are going to ruin his life. Are you also going to tell that I am a facha? ”, The sergeant yelled at him, according to the prosecutor in her report.

From then on, Jordi became a pest. Unlike his colleagues, he did not have permission on April 1, after the tense days he experienced. The next day, several soldiers cursed him with insults such as “what a piece of shit you are”, “how is a fagot like you going to serve Spain”, “traitor” or “leave the company”, while the sergeant yelled at him from the corridor: “Fucking bitch!” This is how it is recorded in the recording provided by the legionnaire, who at that point had decided to record everything as a self-protection measure. “What you have done is like running a red light,” a corporal warned him.

That day another shooting exercise was scheduled and Jordi was afraid of what could happen to him, so he claimed that he was not feeling well. The lieutenant told him to go to the medicine cabinet to request discharge and, before leaving, he said goodbye to the head of the flag, to whom he detailed the harassment of which he was being the victim. Lieutenant Colonel Ríos has acknowledged that he told him that something like this could not be denounced verbally, that he had to present a written report, but he claimed that that day he was going to testify in the military court.

On April 24, in the first judicial reconstruction, the sergeant confronted Jordi when he questioned the position in which he wanted him to be placed. “You’re going to find out!” Guil yelled at him. “I told you to shut the fuck up, moron,” he added in front of the judicial committee, while the captain made a joke: “Leave it, she wants to be the bride at all weddings.” The judge fired Cabello, who didn’t paint anything there, since he was not present when Jiménez Cruz was hit.

On April 2, the same day that he took medical leave, Jordi was removed from the WhatsApp group through which the orders of the company of which he continued to be a part were communicated. On the 23rd, when he returned to his cabin to collect his personal belongings, he discovered that his locker had been broken into.

Captain Cabello took advantage of the alleged discovery inside of two live ammunition bullets to accuse the legionnaire of a military crime. To make sure that the complaint was not lost, he not only sent a party up the chain of command, but his lawyer reported him in court. The head of the flag tried to dissuade Cabello from an unprecedented complaint, but he went ahead. The case ended up being filed by the judge with a harsh order in which he accused the captain of “distorting” the facts reported by a sergeant, who assured that Cabello “used the incident” to take revenge on Jordi.

But the soldier’s problems did not end there. He was officially opened a file for loss of psychophysical conditions to expel him from the Army, which he passed after being declared fit without limitations by the medical court. Subsequently, a procedure for non-renewal of his contract with the Armed Forces was initiated, alleging that his level of “discipline is well below the minimum required for a career in arms.” According to his lawyer, he has never been penalized and the only order he disobeyed was the captain’s illegal command to lie about the circumstances in which his friend died. Once the lie is dismantled, the truth, at least the judicial one, will be known in the next few days, when the military court delivers its sentence.