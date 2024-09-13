LThe death of Diego Armando Maradona in Argentina on November 25, 2020 He continues to leave loose ends amid accusations that some of his collaborators and part of the medical staff were negligent in his care.

The death of the Argentine idol, who led them to football glory with the 1986 World Cup, brought mourning to his country and to the football fans who gave off “fluff” until the end of his days. However, the news of his death left several questions in the air considering the health care that Maradona had in the last stage of his life.

According to investigations initiated in 2022 by the Argentine justice system, It is likely that the Argentine’s death could have been avoided But due to failures in medical care, it ended up happening.

There is already a date for the trial

Earlier this year, it had been declared that the trial could be suspended but it was scheduled for October this year. However, On Thursday, an Argentine court decided to set a date for the murder trial for March 11, 2025.more than four years after the unfortunate incident. Three of the accused had requested this extension.

Flag with Diego Maradona's face outside the stadium that now bears his name, in Naples. Photo:Efe. EL TIEMPO Archive

Allegedly, those who were responsible for taking care of the health of ’10’ would have left him defenseless and let him die. Eight professionals will be tried next year for murder with eventual intent and face a sentence of between 8 and 25 years.

One of them, the nurse Gisela Madrid, will be tried by a popular jury on October 2 of this year after requesting this type of trial.io.

The death of one of the best and most controversial footballers in history was, according to the medical report, due to “acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.”

Maradona gave his last interview to the Argentine newspaper 'El Clarin'. Photo:EFE

In addition, other studies showed that traces of venlafaxine, quetiapine, levetiracetam and naltrexone, medications that could have caused arrhythmias and directly affected the chronic heart disease he suffered from.

Now, the accused are waiting for another year to defend themselves against the accusations that described Maradona’s medical team as “deficient, reckless and indifferent.”

Meanwhile, one of the saddest chapters in the recent history of Argentine football, remains open and fans are waiting for the facts surrounding the death of “El Diego” to be clarified.

