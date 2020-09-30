Shakespeare’s shadow hovering over Vaucluse? The premiere of the Semaine d’art en Avignon, staged by Jean Vilar, in September 1947, which would become the famous Festival, was entitled Richard II. It is the beginning of a program of the historical drama which haunts the walls of the Palace of the Popes.

Not far from there, three years earlier, in a village called Sarrians, a drama, where the worst cruelty and the most incredible courage are mingled, took place on 1 er August 1944. Two resistance fighters, a farmer, Albin Durand, and his worker-companion, Antoine Diouf, were massacred. Massacres of resistance fighters by the Hitlerites, Vaucluse, France, the world, have unfortunately known many. But in Sarrians, we must speak of martyrdom. Not that the victims had a taste for sacrifice, but their executioners had a bad taste for the blood and the expiation of infidels to the cult of the marshal.

Cruelty descended to the lowest

The cruelty in the Elizabethan drama, that of poison and dagger, is a cruelty of princes obsessed with the throne. The cruelty of Sarrians is a cruelty descended to the lowest on the social scale, between the notability, wife of a doctor, Pétainist activist of the PPF, whose reign, she believes, has arrived, and the peasant who stands up to them.

Albin Durand does not stand up only with weapons. He stands up to his ideal of communist life. He has won the esteem of nurserymen, his profession, sportsmen for whom he defends rugby and gymnastics clubs for young girls, locals for his dedication to the place. The political hatred for this militant who already embodies another future with his party, the PCF, will go so far as to saw off his leg, an atrocity discovered during the exhumation, to do so, in vain, betray his family. Between Jean Moulin and Malraux at the Panthéon, there are also Albin Durands.

A kind of monument

The account of the life and death of the two workers of the land at Sarrians is remarkably well made (1). No designated author, but a group of people from their world, still alive, and who have created an association. For years, they have built, step by step, research after research, crossing after crossing of testimonies, a sort of monument. They are accompanied by a historian who signed the foreword, and by a daughter of Albin whose letter to hers serves as a preamble.

History will have wanted the Vaucluse communists to make it not their model, but their collective reference for the work to which they got down and which they published for the hundredth anniversary of the birth of their party. Telling a century of their own training – and what training in this century! – is no small task. They took precautions: first to find documents, routes, traces, testimonies, coming from families, the press, authorities of the time, police, prefect, officials of their party, compliant or dissidents . Then, assume their own bias: it is people identified today who talk about people identifiable yesterday. Always by leading the local story and the national story together. And, therefore, for a result subject to the judgment of the reader.

The determination of railway workers and peasants

If there is a Vaucluse mark in this testimony, it is evidently in the tension of “local” social relations, and in the radicalization of political commitments to the test of events. From 1920, even before the birth of the PCF, the railway workers of Avignon stood out for their determination. The peasant world, that of Albin Durand, is not to be outdone. The party weaves its web in the city, in Avignon, Orange, or Carpentras, but its links are held in the towns and villages. From where the brutal succession of progress and relapses when the base society sees itself jostled, in particular by absurd orders of sectarianism.

Vaucluse is a republican land for the better and a land of reaction for the worse.

Opposite, a formidable black thread stretches out over time, despite the differences between the PPF of the 1930s, the emergence of a certain Poujadism twenty years later, and the more recent rise of Lepenism. Vaucluse is a republican land for the better and a land of reaction for the worse. Breakouts do not, however, prevent rebounds when necessary. The Vaucluse communists have always found themselves against wars and overarmament, to the point of making common cause with René Char, the poet, Captain Alexandre in the maquis, entered into a new resistance against the implantation of rockets on the plateau d’Albion.

Ernest Pignon-Ernest, the artist, who lived both the places and this story, made a flamboyant cover of it. Next to the rail, in blue, looms an olive tree, in red. The rail of battle, and the olive tree of peace. On a white background of the story that remains to be imagined with the ultimate optimistic note, on the time scale, of the philosopher Lucien Sève.

