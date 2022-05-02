Home page World

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have faced each other in court for weeks. A striking bee tie is now causing speculation: is the actress playing mind games?

Fairfax – Actor Johnny Depp (58)’s civil trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard (36) is likely to be the most sensational trial of the year. The two actors sit across from each other in court almost every day, and new, unbelievable details come to light almost every day. A small detail from the courtroom itself is now causing a stir: is the 36-year-old trying to unsettle her ex-husband with nasty games?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in court: Weird allegations come to light

The ex-dream couple has been fighting for years. In 2016, the actress filed for divorce from Johnny Depp after just 15 months of marriage. The unbelievable accusation at the time: domestic violence. The Pirates of the Caribbean star denied the allegations, testifying under oath that he never hit Heard. The topic of the current civil lawsuit is: Depp accuses his ex-wife, in a 2018 of the Washington Post published comment on domestic violence to have made false statements. This damaged his reputation.

In the past few days, some bizarre allegations had been made during the process, including one spicy question even made the actor giggle. However, a detail apart from the allegations is now a topic of conversation. Is the 36-year-old now playing mind games in court? A psychologist had already spoken about the actress’s psychological problems a few days ago.

Bee Tie Part of a mind game? Actress apparently copies outfit from Johnny Depp

It is not uncommon for process observers to pay attention to the outfits of those involved. Johnny Depp usually appears in simple clothes. Amber Heard seems to be copying this now. The actress had caused a stir several times with the selection of her wardrobe. The 36-year-old, who knows how to present herself in a smart and fashion-conscious way, often appeared in exactly the same outfits as her ex-husband.

The striking detail: The distinctive bee tie was initially worn by Johnny Depp, two days later Amber Heard also appeared with it. © Samuel Corum/AFP

As American media reports, Depp is said to have worn a gray jacket with a black shirt and black tie at a joint court hearing in 2020. Amber Heard is said to have copied this outfit, also including a black tie on a black shirt. The copy of the outfit is said to have happened just one day later. At this point, however, the outfit should not have caused any irritation, after all, a gray jacket, a high-necked black shirt and a black tie are not uncommon in the courtroom.

Ex-dream couple in court: bee outfit causes speculation – process will take weeks

But in the current process, such an outfit copy happened again, this time with a particularly eye-catching detail: a chic bee tie from the manufacturer Gucci. The American media reports. While Johnny Depp wore it to trial day on April 11, Amber Heard showed up in court two days later wearing the identical Gucci tie.

Whether the outfit similarities are actually a matter of pure provocation or whether the actress didn’t even notice the similarities should initially remain part of the speculation. In the first week of May, the ex-couple will face each other again in the courtroom, the process is expected to continue for several weeks.