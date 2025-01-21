This Tuesday, January 21, the trial against Rakim Mayers, known as A$AP Rocky, begins in Los Angeles for two serious crimes of assault with a semi-automatic firearm related to an incident that occurred in November 2021 in Hollywood, California, in the who shot his former friend and fellow member of the A$AP Mob collective, Terell Ephron, known as A$AP Relli. The musician, who faces sentences that could reach 24 years in prison, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to Ephron’s statement, on the night of November 6, 2021, Rocky shot three or four times after an argument near the door of a hotel, injuring the knuckles of one hand. Ephron went to the police two days later and provided shell casings that he had collected himself, and at the first hearing of the case, in 2023, deputy prosecutor Paul Przelomiec did not present promising prospects for Mayers when he assured: “Nothing more is needed than the testimony of Mr. Ephron.

Mayers’ lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said last Wednesday: “We are prepared. It’s been a long time. It’s been something that’s been hanging over Rocky and Rihanna and their family’s heads for a while. “We can’t wait to get this going and put it behind us.”

Mayers and Ephron met in the Harlem neighborhood (New York), when the latter incorporated the now accused into a group of young rappers who called themselves A$AP (acronym for “Always Strive and Prosper”). »). “We had dreams, more or less,” Ephron said in her statement, ensuring that the members of the collective stayed together even when Rocky became rich and famous, but that relationships with him ended up eroding until reaching the point of no return with the shooting in Hollywood.









The accused has in his favor the fact that, according to USA Today, Police did not find shell casings at the crime scene nor did they recover the gun. allegedly used, a nine-millimeter pistol. Additionally, there is a video showing a man in a hoodie holding an object that appears to be a gun, but his face is not visible at the time, and later, another image shows the man’s face, but without the gun.

The trial begins the day after the second inauguration of Trump, whom Tacopina represented in writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation and sexual abuse lawsuit. And Rocky himself became an unlikely cause célèbre for the then-president during his first term, when Trump publicly stated that he was trying to get the rapper released and returned to the United States when he was jailed after a brawl in Sweden in 2019. But Trump he has no power over these processes and could not pardon Rocky if he is convicted.

Which It is unclear whether the rapper’s partner, superstar Rihanna, will attend the trial. to show your support. “Is the mother of your children going to be here?” Judge Mark Arnold asked the defense at a hearing in October. “She’s welcome to be here anytime, I’d just like to know.” Tacopina assures that he has no intention of summoning her at any time, and although he could not give a definitive answer to the judge, he hinted that the singer’s presence is not expected because his client “is very protective of Rihanna and does not want her near this procedure.” “, although he slipped that “that is a family decision that they will make.”

In a rare move in Los Angeles County courts, the judge will allow cameras in the courtroom for almost the entire trial because in his opinion, “the public deserves to see what happens in the courtroom.”

Although Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have children and have been together for several years, the couple has never publicly confirmed whether they are married, which has caused moments of confusion in the case hearings. In one of them, the judge asked: “Are they legally married somewhere?”, to which Rocky’s lawyer admitted: “I don’t know, but he is certainly his common-law partner.” The judge then ruled that Rihanna should only be referred to as ASAP Rocky’s wife if they are actually legally married.

Mayers is scheduled to co-host the Met Gala next May, and this year the rapper is scheduled to release his fourth studio album, ‘Don’t Be Dumb’. He will also star in the film ‘Highest 2 Lowest’, directed by Spike Lee, and another production titled ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’, which will be released this month. But this trial, which is expected to last three weeks, will be decisive for his future.