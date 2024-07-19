January 15, 2024, 8:36 p.m. The message “Trump wins Iowa!” appears in capital letters in a ballroom rented by the candidate’s campaign team, to loud applause from his supporters.

The former president, who everyone viewed as a political corpse just a few months earlier, had just won the first Republican primary election of the year in that agricultural state in the American Midwest.

His rivals had left no part of Iowa untouched, even braving snowstorms to reach voters directly. But it was in vain: Trump defeated them in 98 of the state’s 99 counties.

Then, little by little, the tycoon was left without competition. Only the former US ambassador to the United Nations and former Governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, continued to challenge him by stirring up the “chaos” that a second Trump presidency would represent, an argument with which she tried to seduce moderate Republicans.

Haley couldn’t either, and after the marathon day of “Super Tuesday” on March 16, when voting took place in 16 states, she decided to drop out of the race.