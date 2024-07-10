When selecting the twelve jurors, presiding judge Mary Marlowe Sommer questioned the approximately 70 potential jury members on Tuesday about their prior knowledge of the case and Baldwin’s celebrity status. Prosecutor Kari Morrissey also tried to find out whether the potential jurors had already formed an opinion on the Golden Globe winner’s guilt or innocence from the coverage in the American media. During questioning by Baldwin’s lawyer Alex Spiro, the defense’s strategy for the next eight days of the trial also became apparent. Spiro repeatedly tried to find out the potential jurors’ attitudes towards personal responsibility and trust in experts such as a gunsmith. Many of the potential jury members invoked the commandment of every shooter to treat an unloaded weapon like a loaded one. After Hutchins’ death, Baldwin repeatedly testified that he had not pulled the trigger of the revolver.