The criminal case against TV presenter Raisa Blommestijn, who is being prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for group insult and defamation, has been postponed by three months. Initially, Blommestijn was supposed to answer to the court in The Hague on Monday 19 August for various messages on X, but according to a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service, the hearing has been postponed to 21 November due to holidays.

