From: Katja Saake

Ex-President Donald Trump will soon have to appear in court again. The process of the document affair should begin in a few weeks.

Miami – The trial of ex-US President Donald Trump in the Affair about secret government documents scheduled to begin August 14. The date of the start of the trial emerges from an order published on Tuesday (June 20) by the responsible judge Aileen Cannon. According to observers, the start of the process in the legally highly complex case could be delayed.

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty. (Archive photo) © Alex Brandon/dpa

Document affair: Trump is under pressure

donald trump is accused of unlawfully storing highly sensitive information and conspiring to obstruct justice. Last August, after a search of his private home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, the FBI uncovered numerous documents from his tenure as President, some of which were top-class classified. Charges were brought against Trump in Miami last Tuesday. He pleaded “not guilty”.

Donald Trump, again for the republican wants to compete in the presidential election campaign increasingly under criticism from his party – because the legal proceedings against him increase. (kasa/dpa)