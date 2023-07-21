Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

Donald Trump has to go to court from May 2024 for handling secret documents. © JOE RAEDLE/AFP

Donald Trump has to answer in court for handling secret documents. But the negotiations won’t start until next year – that has far-reaching consequences.

Washington DC – A court in the USA has the date for the start of the process against donald trump announced. The former President will face a post-White House trial beginning Friday, May 24, 2024 over his handling of classified documents. This was announced by federal judge Aileen Cannon on Friday (July 21, 2023) in Miami.

The process will be heard in Miami, the largest metropolitan area in the state of Florida. There is also Donald Trump’s residence, the golf resort Mar-a-Lago. If the judge had actually wanted to, the trial would have started in August of this year. Donald Trump’s lawyers had asked for their client to postpone the process until after the US election.

Donald Trump’s lawyers exit the Florida courthouse. © JOE RAEDLE/AFP

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Despite the trial, Donald Trump wants to become president again

The beginning of the process is now in the middle of the hot phase of the election campaign in the USA. The United States will elect its head of state on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump is running for the Republican nomination for President. He leads the polls well ahead of his worst rival so far, Ron DeSantis, at. who the republican ultimately in the race against incumbents Joe Biden will be sent is decided in the primaries within the party. These take place individually in each state. A candidate should then be announced by June 2024 at the latest.

Should Donald Trump win the primary elections, the United States would be a chapter richer in its dazzling history of political absurdities: a candidate for one of the two major parties would go into a presidential campaign who was already president, had lost re-election and who, parallel to the election campaign, would have to answer in court for his negligent handling of national secrets and face a prison sentence – alongside all the other lawsuits and investigations currently underway against Trump.

Only an election victory protects Donald Trump from prison

However, most experts do not expect a verdict in the trial against Donald Trump before November 5, 2024. The scope is too large and the allegations against Trump too serious. His best chance of avoiding going behind bars is therefore to win the 2024 US election. If he succeeds, he would be protected from criminal prosecution for at least the four-year term. (dil with afp)