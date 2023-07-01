In the trial against the former Reemtsma kidnapper Thomas Drach for robberies on money transporters, the Cologne district court has separated the proceedings against the co-defendant. The reason for this was health reasons, a court spokesman said on Saturday on request.

The Dutch co-defendant repeatedly complained of pain during the trial, which is why the trial days were broken off prematurely on several occasions. The “Kölnische Rundschau” and the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” had previously reported.

In the future, Drach and the co-accused will be tried separately. As a result, the trial against Drach could now end a little faster than last thought. During the course of the trial, the defendant’s defense attorney repeatedly made applications and fought heated arguments with the judge. The process has been running since February 2022, and the district court recently scheduled further days of trial until October.

The 63-year-old Drach is accused of four robberies on valuables transporters in Cologne, Frankfurt am Main and Limburg in Hesse. He is also charged with attempted murder because he is said to have shot two money messengers.

In 1996, Drach kidnapped the heir to the tobacco group, Jan Philipp Reemtsma, and only released him for ransom. For this he was sentenced to fourteen and a half years in prison.