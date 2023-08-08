The war crimes trial of Félicien Kabuga, an elderly Rwandan genocide suspect, has been suspended indefinitely because he cannot stand trial due to dementia. This was determined by professional judges of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) of the UN in The Hague on Monday. They rejected a plan to try Kabuga in a slimmed-down legal procedure, international news agencies report.

It judgement means that the trial against Kabuga, which started in The Hague last year, will probably never be completed. According to the judges of the IRMCT, which deals with remaining cases from the closed UN tribunals for Rwanda and the Balkan wars, it must be investigated under which circumstances Kabuga can be released. They acknowledged that this is a setback for survivors of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Kabuga, who authorities say is 88 but claims to be 90, is accused of encouraging and financing the mass murder of Rwanda’s Tutsi minority, which killed some 800,000 people in about 100 days. As the founder of the radio station Radio Télévision Libre des Mille Collines, the former businessman is said to have been responsible for incitement to hatred, among other things. Kabuga was arrested near Paris in May 2020 after years of being wanted. He is held in a UN detention center in The Hague.

Alternative finding procedure

In June, IRMCT judges ended Kabuga’s trial because he was unable to properly participate in the proceedings because of “severe dementia”. However, they then stated that they would set up “an alternative finding procedure” that would “as closely resemble a trial as possible, but without the possibility of a conviction.” The purpose of that procedure would be to determine Kabuga’s role in the genocide.

Kabuga’s lawyers appealed against that ruling and were ruled in favor by the appeals panel on Monday. “Neither the statute nor the jurisprudence of the Criminal Tribunal and its predecessor tribunals allows for an ‘alternative finding procedure’ instead of a trial,” the court wrote in a statement. Kabuga pleaded not guilty to charges including incitement to commit genocide and conspiracy to commit genocide.