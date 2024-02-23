IIn the foyer of the Vienna Regional Court for Criminal Matters, before which the former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is accused of making false statements, there is a wall-filling panel depicting a dramatic scene. A witness points to the person in the dock with her arm outstretched, the judge looks indignant, and spectators in the gallery crane their necks in a sensationalist manner. What a contrast to the present, one might think when looking at the Austro-Hungarian fashion. But even in what is currently the most sensational trial at the “Landl”, as the Viennese affectionately call the court, things recently turned grotesque when questioning witnesses.

A witness was connected via video call from the Austrian consulate in Moscow. At first the connection was bumpy. Then the camera didn't want to stay focused on the witness, but instead followed a technician like a puppy follows its master. Finally, the Russian court interpreter also had to change her seat so that she could speak into the hall microphone and into the video link at the same time. A businessman named Valery Afinogenov was supposed to provide information. His appearance was perhaps intended to be a liberation for Kurz. It was intended to make the prosecution's key witness unreliable and cause the prosecution to collapse. But that didn't happen, and it wasn't just because of the strange experimental setup.

Key witness's reputation is to be tarnished

Kurz and his former office manager Bernhard Bonelli are on trial because, according to the Economic and Corruption Public Prosecutor's Office (WKStA), they allegedly testified falsely before an investigative committee in June 2020. They are said to have downplayed the role of the then Chancellor in appointing important posts. In reality, Kurz himself appointed the supervisory board of the investment company Öbag, and above all Öbag boss Thomas Schmid. Both deny the allegations and plead not guilty.

Schmid is the prosecution's main witness. He testified for hours and hours before the WKStA. It wasn't just about the alleged false statement, which is now being negotiated, but also about more serious allegations such as infidelity, bribery and corruption. And a few other people who are listed as defendants by the public prosecutor's office, former ministers and leading politicians from Kurz' ÖVP, but also media bosses. Schmid also accused himself because he wanted to avoid prison as a key witness.







Not only Kurz, but also a lot of people have an interest in Schmid's reputation as a witness being tarnished. Two sworn statements came along that Kurz's defense attorney pulled out of his pocket on a trial day in December. Russian businessmen are said to have spoken to Schmid in August 2023 because he was being considered for a management position at an oil project in Georgia. He also talked about his problems with the prosecutors. They put him under “enormous pressure” to testify, especially against Kurz. Schmid told them he decided to cooperate “by testifying in a way that satisfied prosecutors, even though these specific statements were beyond what he remembered as true.”

Moscow witness now formulates nuance differently

One of the two Russians appeared as a witness at the Austrian consulate; the other was briefly ill. He was nebulous about the project that the job was about – everything was confidential for business reasons. Despite having no experience in the oil business, Schmid seemed suitable because of his contacts; He had been made aware of him by a third party. The lawyers would probably have found out about the conversation through him. Kurz's lawyer assisted in the formulation of the affidavit.

And, as if all of this wasn't strange enough, the witness phrased the crucial passage in a very important nuance differently: he got the impression that Schmid had told the prosecutors untruths. As a precaution, the judge asked again in English. No, Schmid did not explicitly admit to lying; after all, he was a “smart guy,” Afinogenov confirmed in the language in which the conversation was said to have taken place last summer.

Not everything that is strange is unreal or untrue. But one cannot say that the key witness would have been burned with this appearance. The last day of the trial is scheduled for this Friday, perhaps things will become clearer then. Schmid is to be questioned a second time, this time specifically about this alleged meeting with the Russians. The other businessman should also testify if he is not prevented from doing so again; both via video. Then, according to the plan, the closing arguments will be held and a first-instance verdict will be pronounced.







Perhaps the Schmid question is not so crucial for the false statement process. Finally, all other witnesses testified neutrally or favorably for the defendants. And the judge could also give them credit for a so-called need to testify and therefore acquit them. But Schmid's statement is even more important for all other investigations. The verdict will provide direction for this.