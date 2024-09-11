When the witness met Heinrich XIII Prince Reuß in the mid-1990s, he met a man who was open to new ideas and people, who often met friends and business partners in restaurants. Wolf v. T. describes the man, with whom he was friends for decades, as “cosmopolitan and liberal”. This is what he said on Wednesday before the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court. The witness v. T. initially worked as an art history student in the Reuß family’s office in Frankfurt and, according to his statements, was later able to support them in the restitution of former possessions. This success brought v. T. further mandates from affected families. Reuß and v. T. shared an office for almost 30 years, but also met privately for years. The families knew each other.