The Argentine court will announce this Tuesday whether to acquit or sentence Vice President Cristina Kirchner to prison in a case for alleged corruption when she was president (2007-2015) and whose verdict will have a strong political impact.

(Read also: What Cristina Kirchner said in a trial against her that already has a final date)“Obviously there will be a conviction,” Kirchner said Monday in an interview with the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper.

The sentence will be read in a hearing that will begin at 9:30 local time that the defendants will follow by videoconference by order of the court, according to a judicial source. Even if she is convicted, Kirchner will not go to prison for having privileges.

This is a first instance ruling that allows for a long course of appeals that can last several years before being final.

“The sentence has a strong political impact,” analyst Rosendo Fraga told AFP, but “the possibility of her being arrested for this sentence is non-existent.”

In 2023 general elections will be held in Argentina for which Kirchner may run for any position.

Condemned “in advance”

Since the start of the trial, in 2019, the 69-year-old ex-president maintained that her sentence “is written in advance” by denouncing that it is “a political trial” that seeks to lecture all Peronism.

“The sentence was written on December 2, 2019, the first time I testified in this trial. For very simple reasons. First: all my constitutional guarantees were violated. Second: everything said is a lie,” he said.

Kirchner is accused, along with 12 other people, for the allegedly irregular awarding of public works contracts in the province of Santa Cruz (south) during her two terms as president.

The prosecution requested 12 years in prison for her, considering her “head of an illegal association” and also political disqualification from holding public office.

Kirchner said that beyond a conviction, he will continue in politics. “I will never give up my opinion and say what I think needs to be done to go out and build a better country for our people,” he warned.

In his final words before the court, Kirchner accused the judges of having “invented and misrepresented” the facts. The defense also questions the criminal figure of illicit association on which the prosecution built its accusation.

One possibility is that the court frames his sentence under the figure of fraud, for which the maximum penalty is reduced to 6 years in prison. In both cases, the penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding public office is applicable.

Absolution?

“It is very difficult to substantiate a sentence. If there is law, and this is the rule of law, you have to acquit,” said one of the vice president’s lawyers, Gregorio Dalbón, on Monday.

The lawyer affirmed that “there is no proof of charge to convict her, (but) if the trial is going to be political, of course there will be a conviction.”

The analyst Rosendo Fraga considered that whatever the verdict is, the impact will be strong. “Cristina’s strategy is going to be to deepen her theory of “lawfare”, which consists of denouncing adverse rulings in corruption cases as a political maneuver to prevent her candidacy, making the analogy with what happened with Lula in Brazil four years ago. “he told AFP.

In any case, “it will seek demonstrations of support from the region’s progressive leaders, beginning with the Brazilian.” On the other hand, the fact that an eventual conviction is not accompanied by imprisonment “will be a disappointment for the anti-Kirchner sectors,” Fraga pointed out.

“It is probable that she, if she does not present herself as a candidate for the presidency, will do so for the Senate of the province of Buenos Aires, with which she would have jurisdiction until December 10, 2029,” he said.

AFP

