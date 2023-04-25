In the criminal case against the Dutch-Moroccan drug lord Ridouan Taghi, there is the next surprising twist. His lawyer Inez Weski, a prominent criminal defense attorney, was arrested on Friday. On Monday, a judge in Rotterdam ordered the 68-year-old lawyer remanded in custody. She must spend at least the next two weeks behind bars.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Weski is suspected of being “involved in a criminal organization involved in international drug trafficking and money laundering,” prosecutors said after searching her home and office. This refers to Taghi’s network, which he was able to continue to control from the high-security prison in which he has been held since late 2019. Weski is said to have “passed messages from the criminal organization to and from her imprisoned client.” She herself had the allegations rejected, but resigned her mandate to defend Taghi on Monday.

In the Marengo criminal trial, Taghi and other members of his organization have to answer for several contract killings. While prosecutors last year demanded life imprisonment for Taghi, his defense attorney pleaded for acquittal. Most recently, she had made several other inquiries, and the next meeting is scheduled for May 15th. The verdict in the largest Dutch criminal case to date was expected in October. It could now be delayed with Taghi needing a new defender to settle in. In mid-March, the two lawyers for key witness Nabil B. withdrew from the proceedings without giving any reasons. The key witness’ brother, his former attorney Derk Wiersum, and his confidant, crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, had all been murdered.

The suspicion arose in the summer of 2022

For those familiar with the Marengo trial, Weski’s arrest did not come as a complete surprise. Earlier this year, another member of the defense team was sentenced to five and a half years in prison. According to the court, the lawyer Youssef Taghi was the most important link between the main defendant, his uncle, and his criminal organization. He had carried messages and helped plan an escape attempt. During his trial, his lawyer Weski accused him of transporting messages for Ridouan Taghi for a long time, including messages he exchanged with Italian mafia boss Raffaele Imperiale. This emerges from decrypted messages in the criminal file that family members exchanged via the Sky ECC crypto service. In August 2020, for example, she smuggled a USB stick into prison.

Weski indignantly rejected this at the time. Prosecutors found no evidence that she carried messages, she said. But now she announced that the suspicion had already arisen in the summer of 2022 when further messages from Sky ECC were decrypted. The crypto service, used only by criminals, was infiltrated by investigators before they blew it up in March 2021. Since then, hundreds of new investigations have been opened in several countries and dozens of suspects arrested.

A feisty criminal defense attorney who has represented several well-known clients and appears frequently on television, Weski has earned a reputation as “the robed pit bull.” Her trademark also contributed to this, the all-round dark blue eyes. In judicial circles, she is considered a person of integrity, which is why experts believe it is possible that the allegations of the prosecutor’s office are not sufficiently substantiated. On the day of her arrest, a local politician in The Hague was acquitted of corruption charges in a high-profile trial because public prosecutors had wrongly accused him of malicious intent. It is also conceivable that Weski was put under pressure, as Taghi’s convicted nephew Youssef claimed for himself. Weski is “very experienced, honest and a strong personality,” his attorney said when he accused her in September. The criminal file contained evidence that she tried to avoid criminal acts. “It seems,” says the lawyer, “that she too cannot withstand the pressure from Ridouan T..”