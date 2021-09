The widow of a Rotterdam corona patient testified for the first time today during the trial of the German doctor who allegedly gave her husband a lethal injection. According to him, the treatment of the seriously ill Ronald B. (47) was ‘hopeless’ and he wanted to relieve his suffering after switching off the equipment. “It was a big mess,” said the mother of two young children in the courtroom in Essen.



