Trial against Ciro Grillo and the three friends: “I saw the bruises of violence”

Today, in the courtroom at Tempio Pausania, the hearing of the trial against Ciro Grillo and the three Genoese friends accused of gang sexual violence will be held.

In the hearing, a friend and the parents of the victim will be heard, the Milanese student of Norwegian origin who was raped in the summer of 2019 during her holiday in Sardinia. The girl had met Ciro Grillo, Beppe’s son, and her three friends Edoardo Capitta, Francesco Corsiglia and Vittorio Lauria at the Billionaire, the Briatore disco. After the party, the violence would have taken place, in the villa of Cala di Volpe, used by the family of the founders of the M5s. He brings it back Republic.

The victim’s friend will tell in the courtroom that she saw the signs of violence on her friend’s body through photos. Signs still clearly visible after a month and 15 days.

Even the testimony of the girl’s parents will provide a picture of the psychophysical conditions of the young woman. The friend who had accompanied the victim and another girl to the Billionaire that evening was also called to the courtroom. It was he who introduced them to the four, even though he didn’t know them directly. The other friend is also a victim of violence.

In past hearings, he always reports Republic, several witnesses were heard: Parvin Tadjk, the ex-comedian’s wife; the kitesurfing instructors of Porto Pollo, where the day after the night of sex and alcohol the victim went to take lessons.

The other hearings have been set for March 8 and April 12, but the names of the witnesses present have not been disclosed. After the witnesses it will be the turn of the victims and finally the 4 defendants. The sentence will presumably take the end of the summer.