Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

Turning point in the dispute over Christian B.: The trial against the suspect in the Maddie McCann case can now start in Braunschweig.

Braunschweig – Did Christian B. kidnap and kill the then three-year-old Madeleine McCann? The Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office has been trying to find out for years. In early summer 2023 there was a surprising setback: the process collapsed. The Braunschweig regional court does not consider itself responsible and no charges against the suspect.

Now the new turning point: the higher regional court declares the regional court responsible. Negotiations can take place in Braunschweig.

Is Christian B. responsible for Maddie’s disappearance? © epa/Luis_Forra/Photomontage

Surprise in the Maddie case: charges against suspect Christian B. in Braunschweig

The public prosecutor filed a complaint against the regional court in May. Prosecutor Christian Wolters contrasted at the time IPPEN.MEDIA clear: “Based on our findings, we believe that responsibility lies with the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office. We’ll see whether the courts judge it that way.“That’s what they’ve done now.

On the other hand, the decision of the Higher Regional Court is met with astonishment. “We have to accept the decision at this point, even if I – like the responsible chamber – consider it to be wrong,” says Friedrich Fülscher, B. zur’s defense attorney Picture. He announces that he will reprimand the local authorities.

Process turnaround in the Maddie McCann case: Christian B.’s defense attorney announces a reprimand

The defense of the Maddie suspect argues that Christian B. lived in a warehouse in Saxony-Anhalt before leaving the country. The regional court was also of this opinion. The Higher Regional Court is now relying on circumstantial evidence that proves that B. was in Lower Saxony.

The mysterious disappearance on vacation and a German under suspicion: The missing person case of Maddie McCann View photo series

After this turn of events, it remains unclear when the trial will begin in court. The Braunschweig Regional Court will decide on this.