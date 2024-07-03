Home page World

Press Split

The chamber denied the strong suspicion of guilt with regard to all charges against Christian B. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa Pool/dpa

Since February, the German suspect in the Maddie case has also been on trial for five other serious crimes. After more than 20 days of trial, there has been a remarkable interim step.

Braunschweig – In the rape trial against Christian B., who is also suspected in the Maddie case, the court has lifted the arrest warrant. There is no strong suspicion of guilt. The man will remain in custody, however, because of another conviction, the court announced.

B. is currently facing charges before the Braunschweig Regional Court because the public prosecutor’s office is accusing the Würzburg native of five serious crimes against sexual self-determination. Specifically, these are three rapes and two cases of sexual abuse of children in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

According to the court, there is no longer any strong suspicion of guilt

The court further stated that the chamber denied strong suspicion of guilt with regard to all charges. Strong suspicion exists if, based on the results of the investigation to date, there is a high probability that the accused committed the crime. The court no longer sees it that way.

For the time being, there is only sufficient suspicion of a crime, which is necessary for the indictment and the trial. If there is sufficient suspicion, the Chamber continues to consider a conviction more likely than an acquittal.

Defense wanted interim results from the court

According to the way the evidence has been taken so far, the arrest warrant can no longer be valid, said defense attorney Friedrich Fülscher before the chamber’s review. At the start of the trial, the attorney had already announced that, in his view, his client should be acquitted of all charges.

With the application to lift the arrest warrant, Christian B.’s defense attorneys wanted to request an interim report on the proceedings so far from the criminal chamber. This is because the decision has no effect on his imprisonment. He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for a conviction in another case in 2019. At that time, he was found guilty of raping a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005.

Recently little movement in the process

The decision of the chamber was eagerly awaited. In recent weeks, the trial had progressed only slowly. In the most recent hearing at the end of June, there were no new developments worth mentioning. Previously, several trial dates had been cancelled due to the illness of a lay judge.

In the more than 20 days of the trial, witnesses were heard on all of the alleged crimes – sometimes with the help of an interpreter and via video link to Portugal. However, many questions remain unanswered. The credibility of the statements will likely play a major role in the verdict.

Trial may also play a role in Maddie case

The next hearing is on July 5. The defendant himself has not yet made any statements in the proceedings. However, there are always heated arguments between the criminal chamber, the public prosecutor and the defense. The presumption of innocence applies.

The trial is attracting a lot of interest because the accused is also suspected of murder in the case of three-year-old Madeleine McCann, who disappeared from a Portuguese holiday resort in 2007. The Maddie complex is not officially the subject of the trial. For many observers, however, the current trial is also a kind of test procedure before a possible indictment in the Maddie case. If there is another trial against Christian B., important witnesses are likely to be questioned again in Braunschweig. That is why their credibility is already in such focus. The investigation into the disappearance of three-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann in May 2007 from a holiday resort in Praia da Luz on the Algarve in Portugal is ongoing. dpa