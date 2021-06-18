Among the various sports disciplines that dot the world ofmotoring There is the Trial 4 × 4, a car competition, which sees the protagonist in the race off-road driving.

Trial 4 × 4, what is it?

The Trial 4 × 4 is a automotive discipline based on a course with natural or artificial obstacles to be crossed without ever retreating. Hence the Italian Trial 4 × 4 Championship where the winner is whoever makes the least number of maneuvers and attempts in facing the passages of various difficulties. Trial 4 × 4 is a competition off-road between crews (pilot and co-pilot but not necessary) relatively recent, born over the years ’80.

Off-road vehicle engaged in one of the difficult tests of the 4 × 4 Trial.

Following the agreement between the Italian Off-road Federation and theACI Sport, the Italian 4 × 4 Trial Championship of the Italian Off-road Federation, is the only one recognized as an Italian specialty championship.

Trial 4 × 4, which cars can participate in the Italian Championship

To the Italian Trial 4 × 4 championship all can participate 4 × 4 car with adapter and prototypes. There are no distinctions based on the brand but only in relation to the preparation of the car.

Off-road vehicle busy during a 4 × 4 Trial race (Suzuki Jimny)

The Trial 4 × 4 categories of the Italian Trial 4 × 4 Championship

There are 5 categories of the Tria 4 × 4, where off-road vehicles are classified according to the modifications made, each car can subsequently fall into one 5 following categories of the 4 × 4 Trial

Original: practically original cars, with some minor modifications such as knobby tires. Standard: original cars prepared with two locks front and rear, tires slightly larger and knobbly than the original tires Modified: original appearance but with major mechanical changes to bridges, suspensions and engine. They are also equipped with large tires. Pro-Modified: Cars that still have almost standard appearance and shape, but which can be fitted with mechanical systems capable of significantly improving characteristics offroad. Prototypes: cars specially customized for the competition, equipped with huge tires and steering system also at the rear. There are no preparation limits for this category.

Trial 4 × 4, how can I participate in the races?

To register for the Italian championship of Trial 4 × 4 you must be in possession of a membership in a 4X4 Club affiliated with the Italian Off-road Federation, and therefore be in possession of the FIF card issued by the club you belong to. If on the day of the race you are not in possession of the FIF card and you do not yet have a membership in a FIF affiliated club, you can register directly in the Trial 4X4 Italia club.

Also you have to have the National C (or higher) driver’s license issued by ACI Sport and valid.

Race calendar Italian Trial Championship 4 × 4 2021

17/18 April Massarosa (Lucca)

15/16 May Sestola (Modena)

12/13 June L’Aquila

3/4 July Monterenzio (BO)

28 29 August Amandola (Fermo)

25/26 September San Severino Marche (Macerata)

23/24 October Frosinone

The head of the Italian Trial Championship is Roberto Cevenini (Cell 338/3848706)

👉 Official page of the Italian Trial 4 × 4 Championship

👉 Facebook page Italian Trial Championship 4 × 4

👉 Italian Trial 4 × 4 Championship Regulations

