Emotions in all the categories of our National Team, and now, it is the turn of the Sub-20 to measure themselves before an official stage.
The first litmus test arrives for Maribel Domínguez, who took the reins of the U-20 team just last year when she rose from the U-17 that is now commanded by Ana Galindo in what was the restructuring process within the women’s teams Mexican.
The U-20 reported this February 12 at the CAR, where they will remain until February 20 before leaving for the Dominican Republic, home of the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Pre-World Cup that will take place from February 25 to March 12, 2022.
There, Mexico will face Panama, Guyana and Honduras in the group stage in a tournament where 20 teams will seek to sneak into the semifinals and obtain a ticket to Costa Rica, a country where the U-20 World Cup will take place in August of this year. .
The two finalists will have their World Cup ticket secured, while the third place in the tournament will be the one who takes the last ticket. In other words, the two teams that fail to reach the final will have a chance to be present at the big event.
Domínguez will seek to repeat the feat achieved by Christopher Cuéllar in 2018 when, after beating Canada and the United States on penalties, Mexico won the World Cup for the first time and qualified directly for France with a squad that featured players who are today benchmarks in the Women’s MX League as Katty Martínez, Lizbeth Ovalle and Daniela Espinosa.
It is expected that in the next few days the official list of players who will make the final trip to the Dominican Republic in search of qualifying for the World Cup will be announced, but for now, Domínguez is training with 26 players for the tournament. Being 20 elements of the Liga MX Femenil, 5 of the collegiate soccer of the United States and one of the English league: Silvana Flores.
Here is the preliminary list of soccer players from which the 20 Mexican representatives will come out in the World Cup. Will Maribel Domínguez be able to play a good role in the Dominican Republic?
#Tri #Womens #Sub20 #prepares #World #Cup
Leave a Reply