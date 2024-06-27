The Angels.- SOS.. Either Mexico beats Ecuador on Sunday or it will be out of the Copa América after losing 1-0 against Venezuela because Salomón Rondón did score from a penalty, but not Orbelín Pineda, after a miss from 11 steps.

The great first half in Los Angeles was not enough for El Tricolor, partly due to the lack of forcefulness of Santiago Giménez, the eternal inefficiency of Uriel Antuna in sending a single good cross, and the error of Julián Quiñones when committing the penalty on Jon Aramburu, for the Venezuelan goal at 57′.

Also, due to the failure of Orbelín, usually effective from the penalty spot, but who now succumbed to goalkeeper Rafael Romo after a shot towards the right post and after the referee went to the VAR to point out the infraction.

Mexico fell to third place in Group B, below Venezuela, which with six points has a place in the Quarterfinals in its hands, and even Ecuador, which has the same three units, but a better goal difference.

As is normal in this type of scenario, with the Tricolor below on the scoreboard, the public made the homophobic shout.

Mexico was weighed down by that first half in which Santi Giménez was inches away from finishing off a deflected shot by Antuna, then finishing off the goalkeeper after a reception directed with his chest, but a battered shot. Carlos Rodríguez failed with a free header and Gerardo Arteaga flew the ball in another play.

Mexico’s high pressure worked, as well as the long diagonal lines, but it was enough for Venezuela to place another defender in the complement and with that they corrected the plan.

César Montes, defender and captain, had an extraordinary first half and came out for the second half, presumably due to another injury.

After green at a disadvantage, Mexico attacked a retreating Venezuela, which sweated cold in the shot of César Huerta and Luis Romo and in a shot by Memo Martínez and on a night in which the stress of the Mexicans did not translate into a goal, That is why he must go to win on Sunday against Ecuador.

Scenarios

Mexico is third in the group, without goal difference. Ecuador is the runner-up, with a goal difference of 1.

Both with three units, a draw is enough for the Ecuadorians to qualify as runners-up, but they must seek victory to try to be leaders and avoid Argentina in the Quarterfinals.

Mexico, for its part, only needs victory in Glendale, Arizona.