Along with the Major and the Sub-20, the minors of the Women’s Sub-17 are also experiencing a concentration in this 2022. And it has been a year since the change in the structures of the women’s teams, for which, also marks a year since the management of Ana Galindo with this campus.
Unlike the Major, this means the second concentration for the Under-17s who will be training at the High Performance Center for the next 10 days in preparation for the next tournaments to come. Starting training this February 13th and breaking ranks on February 23, 2022.
Those led by Galindo are expected to have 10 on-field training sessions and end up playing a couple of games against rivals yet to be confirmed as an additional part of the preparation that will include nutrition and personal growth sessions.
Of the 26 summoned, the one who takes the spotlight is Tatiana Flores, younger sister of Silvana and Marcelo Flores, current Chelsea player and who is also considered by many to be one of the future jewels of our football. In addition to it, there are 17 elements of the Liga MX Femenil with the Xolos Femenil team being the one that contributes the most in this area with 7 Tijuana players. The remaining 8 soccer players militate in collegiate soccer in the United States.
Here we present the complete list of 26 soccer players chosen by Ana Laura Galindo:
Goalkeepers: Renatta Cota, Makayla González, Carmen González
Defenses: Giselle Espinoza, Ana Mendoza, Daniela Meza, Blanca Muñoz, Yuliana Negrete, Fernanda Quiroz, Brenda Vega.
Media: Xanic Benítez, Maribel Flores, Michel Fong, Katherin Guijarro, Jade Martínez, Maquena O’Callagan, Grecia Pineda, Valeria Ramón, Montserrat Saldívar, Ximena Santeliz, Valerie Vargas.
Forwards: Tatiana Flores, Joselin Muñoz, Deiry Ramírez, Layla Sirdah and Alice Soto.
#Tri #Femenil #Sub17 #concentrate #days
Leave a Reply