07/29/2024 – 15:33

O Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region – TRF5 opened a public tender to form a reserve list of civil servants with salaries of up to R$13,994.76. The notice was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday, the 29th.

Those selected will be sent to judicial sections in Pernambuco, Paraíba, Alagoas, Rio Grande do Norte, Ceará and Sergipe. The board responsible for the contest is IBFC (Brazilian Institute of Education and Training).

The competition is valid for two years, counting from the date of publication of the approval of the final result, and may be extended, at the discretion of the TRF5, once only and for the same period.

Places will be allocated for people with disabilities (10%), black people (20%) and indigenous people (3%).

Areas

Candidates may apply for the following positions:

Legal analyst – Administrative Area and Specialized Support Area in Data Analysis, Information Systems Analysis, Architecture, Archiving, Library Science, Social Communication, Accounting, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Statistics, Governance and Information Technology Management, Medicine, Psychiatry, Dentistry, Psychology, Information Security, Information Technology Support, Judicial Area and Federal Evaluator Court Officer.

Judicial Technician – Administrative Area, Judicial Police Agent and Specialized Accounting Support Area.

To join, candidates for the TRF5 competition must have a higher education level, including for the positions of Judicial Technician.

Remunerations

The initial salary for the position of Judicial Technician is R$8,529.64 and, for the position of Judicial Analyst, R$13,994.76. The employees receive food assistance and other benefits.

Registrations

Registration starts at 10 am this Tuesday, 30th, and runs until 11 pm on August 27th.

The registration fee costs R$110.00 for Judicial Analyst, and R$75.00 for Judicial Technician positions.

When registering, the candidate must choose the position, area, specialty and location for which he/she will be applying. The interested party may also apply for a position of Judicial Analyst and a position of Judicial Technician.

Evidences

The date, times and locations of the tests will be announced by means of a notice of convocation, in the Electronic Gazette of the Federal Court of the 5th Region – Administrative Edition (www.trf5.jus.br), on the IBFC website and via email.