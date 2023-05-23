Brazil Agencyi

05/22/2023 – 23:21

The Council of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4) decided today (22) to dismiss Judge Eduardo Appio, responsible for Operation Lava Jato proceedings at the 13th Federal Court in Curitiba.

With the decision, Appio will have a period of 15 days to present a defense in the investigation process that determines his conduct. The full determination has not yet been released.

The decision was taken this afternoon after a representation made by the disembargator Marcelo Malucelli, who, last month, asked to leave the rapporteurship of processes arising from the operation after disclosing that he had personal relations with the family of Senator Sergio Moro (União- PR), a fact that would prevent him from analyzing the cases.

Appio’s removal was based on the accusation that the magistrate would have contacted the judge’s son to confirm the kinship between the two. Lawyer João Malucelli is Moro’s partner in a law firm.

A Brazil Agency Try contacting the judge’s office.























