Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/20/2024 – 21:05

Unanimously, the 1st Specialized Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF2), decided this Thursday (20) that evidence obtained from electronic devices seized from former governor Rosinha Garotinho cannot be used. The search and seizure had been ordered by judge Marcelo Bretas, at the time head of the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio. The decision was handed down in a habeas corpus appeal.

The precautionary measure was requested in the context of Operation Encilhamento, due to investigations to investigate the possible practice of crimes of fraudulent management of the Social Security of Employees of the Municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes (Previcampos), between 2016 and 2017. During the period, Rosinha Garotinho was mayor of the municipality in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

The former governor’s defense claimed that the first instance decision was based on generic grounds, without mentioning the evidence of authorship and need for the measure. The defense also maintained that Rosinha Garotinho was being linked to the facts just because she was in the position of mayor and had appointed managers and members of the Previcampos committee.

Unanimously, the judges of the 1st Specialized Panel followed the vote of the rapporteur, federal judge Júdice Neto, who highlighted “the importance of valuing prudence in the practice of evidentiary procedures that involve the extraction of data stored on cell phones, laptops, pendrives, etc. ”

The magistrate said that the search and seizure order for electronic equipment belonging to the person under investigation and the order for the extraction of digital data stored on the equipment were issued without reasonable evidence of the perpetrator of the crime.

“The final part of the decision only states that Rosangela Rosinha Garotinho was mayor of Campos at the time of the events and, in this capacity, was responsible for nominating managers and members of the Previcampos Committee, all, apparently, without any knowledge about investments for the exercise of functions”, wrote the rapporteur.