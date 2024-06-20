The Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1) opened registrations for a competition with the aim of filling 17 immediate and reserve hiring vacancies. The remuneration for the posts reaches R$16 thousand.

There are positions that require a higher education level in any academic area and others that require specific training. The complete description is available in the notice, which can be accessed in this link.

Registration remains open until July 22nd, with a fee of R$120 for judicial analyst positions and R$90 for judicial technician positions.



#TRF1 #opens #registrations #competition #salaries #R16 #thousand