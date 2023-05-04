Company, controlled by Eletrobras, must still indemnify each indigenous person in the ILs; amount is estimated at BRL 17 million

Eletronorte was notified by the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) to suspend all activities in the ILs (indigenous lands) Canabrava/Guajajara, Rodeador, Lagoa Comprida and Urucu/Juruá. The information was given on Wednesday (May 3, 2023) by Eletrobras, the company’s controller in the electricity sector.

In a notice to the market (full – 259 KB), Eletrobras declared that the licenses already granted to the 500kV Tucuruí/Marabá/Imperatriz/Presidente Dutra Transmission Line project were also suspended.

The Court also ordered Eletronorte to make a monthly deposit of 1 minimum wage for each member of the aforementioned indigenous communities, based on the demographic census provided by Sesai (Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health). According to the statement, the total amount to be paid is estimated at R$ 17 million.

By decision, Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) cannot grant new licenses to the enterprise until the ECI (Study of the Indigenous Component) is carried out.

Eletrobras said that the notification is the result of an appeal filed by the Supreme Council of Chiefs and Leaders of the Cana Brava Guajajara Indigenous Land.

“Eletrobras Eletronorte and Eletrobras are adopting the required measures in order to preserve the interests of the company and its shareholders”, declared the company.