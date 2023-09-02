Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/01/2023 – 21:55

The mining company Tamisa remains prevented from operating in Serra do Cural, a region that is a postcard of Belo Horizonte. This week, the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6) maintained, by 3 votes to 1, the suspension of licenses for the company’s activities, in a lawsuit filed by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

The activities of the mining company Tamisa in Serra do Curral are the target of challenges not only by the MPF, but also by civil society organizations and the city of Belo Horizonte. Despite the protests, in May of last year, the undertaking had been licensed by 8 votes to 4 in the State Environmental Policy Council (Copam). With the decision, Thames was released to install the large mining complex with a useful life of 13 years in an area of ​​101.24 hectares. The project foresees the deforestation of 41.27 hectares of native Atlantic Forest vegetation.

In the action in which the license was suspended, the MPF points to a violation of the rights of the Mango Nzungo Kaingo quilombola community. They would have learned about the mining project only through the press, which would be contrary to articles in the Federal Constitution that protect the culture of traditional peoples.

In addition, the MPF accused non-compliance with Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization (ILO). This is an international treaty ratified by Brazil that guarantees traditional populations the right to prior, free and informed consultation whenever any legislative or administrative measure is likely to affect them directly.

Located in Belo Horizonte, the Quilombola community Manzo Ngunzo Kaingo is made up of 37 families, totaling 182 people. It has been recognized since 2007 by the Palmares Foundation, linked to the Ministry of Citizenship. It also has municipal and state recognition as intangible cultural heritage.

In a note, Thames said it had received the decision with serenity and stressed that a vote was cast in its favor, diverging from the others and accepting its arguments. “The company is confident that, on appeal, this understanding that was favorable to it will prevail, mainly because it is based on the evidence and documents contained in the process and, also, on the best legal interpretation applicable to the case”, he informs.