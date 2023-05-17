New Lava Jato judge declared Moro’s partiality by revoking restrictions by the former governor of Rio

The TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court 4th Region) annulled the decision of the new Lava Jato judge, Eduardo Appio, from the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, who annulled the lawsuits against the former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sérgio Cabral.

Appio alleged partiality of Sergio Moro, at the time a Lava Jato judge and now a senator for União Brasil (PR), in the trials against Cabral. Carlos Eduardo Thompson Flores, judge of the TRF-4, accepted a request from the MPF (Federal Public Ministry). Here’s the full decision suspension (221 KB).

The MPF stated that Appio’s decisions caused “procedural turmoil” because they were carried out without being notified by the body and did not analyze the suspicion presented by the defense of the former governor of Rio. added that the order of the new Lava Jato judge contradicted orders from the TRF-4.

In the decision, the TRF-4 judge explained that he had already banned Appio from “provide decisions in the processes related to the aforementioned ‘Lava Jato’ operation in which exceptions of suspicion were filed”.