Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/09/2023 – 15:06

Hours after Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court, buried once and for all the evidence obtained from the Odebrecht leniency agreement, the judges of the 8th Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region decided to declare the suspicion of judge Eduardo Appio, former holder of the Lava Jato base judge. Thus, all the judge’s decisions in the Operation processes are annulled.

The decision was taken in the context of one of the almost 30 exceptions of suspicion that the Federal Public Ministry presented against Appio. The judge had already been removed from the 13th Federal Criminal Court of Curitiba by decision of the regional court, which is investigating him for an alleged threat to a federal judge.

The ruling even cites an excerpt from the vote of Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court, when the partiality of former judge Sérgio Moro was declared to act in the processes linked to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Lava Jato.

Amid expectations about the publication of the results of the investigation by the National Council of Justice, the collegiate followed on the night of Wednesday, 6th, the position of judge Loraci Flores de Lima. The magistrate is the brother of police chief Luciano Flores, who worked in Operation Lava Jato.

The order in which Toffoli annulled all evidence derived from Odebrecht’s leniency even indirectly mentions the delegate. The minister reproduced a vote given by Dean Gilmar Mendes in the context of the complaint, in which the dialogues seized in Operation Spoofing were included. In this excerpt, there is a message attributed to Luciano Flores.

In a 46-page vote, Loraci lists and analyzes the Prosecutor’s Office’s allegations against Appio, concluding that the Federal Public Ministry ‘presented concrete and objective elements that reveal the magistrate’s bias in prosecuting and judging cases related to Lava-Jato’.

In one of the items in his vote, the judge mentions data extracted from the Drousys system, from Odebrecht’s ‘Structured Operations Sector’. The magistrate recovers a quote from a family member of Appio in a list of ‘nicknames’ – evidence that was buried once and for all by Toffoli, on the morning of the same day that the TRF-4 trial was held.

In the judge’s assessment, this would be an element, ‘to recommend, at the very least, that (Appio) not take, as he did, after so many years working in matters other than the criminal area, the initiative of registering, as a first option, for the removal competition that provided for filling the vacancy of judge at the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba’.

“Precisely due to his experience and seniority as a magistrate, he should have anticipated that the position of judge, presiding over all actions related to “Operation Lava-Jato”, could represent to the common imagination the intention of someone who, after all, would have an interest in belittling the investigation work carried out so far”, he noted.