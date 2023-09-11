Justice accepts requests presented by the MPF against the magistrate; indicates the judge’s bias in judging Lava Jato cases

The TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region) upheld an action filed by the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) against the judge in charge of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, Eduardo Appio, and decided to annul all decisions at the head of Operation Lava Jato in Paraná.

The 8th Panel of the TRF-4 analyzed 28 suspicion requests presented by the MPF from February to May. The body argues that Appio is biased in judging cases related to Lava Jato.

The MPF highlights media publications that report the donation of money to the president’s campaign Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and other facts that show a connection with the Workers’ Party.

According to the Court, the MPF presented “concrete and objective elements that reveal the magistrate’s bias in processing and judging cases related to the so-called ‘Operation Lava-Jato’”. Here’s the complete of the collegiate decision (PDF – 169 kB).

Federal judge Loraci Flores de Lima, responsible for signing the ruling, stated that, although the exceptions of suspicion are for only part of the court’s cases, the decision extends to all cases involving Lava Jato.

The trial at TRF-4 took place on Wednesday (September 6, 2023), the same day that Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), annulled all evidence of the leniency agreement of the construction company Odebrecht (today Novonor ), used in accusations and convictions resulting from Lava Jato.

Appio has been removed from his position as head of the Lava Jato operation since May 22, following a decision by the TRF-4 Council. The court’s decision responds to a representation from judge Marcelo Malucelli, who said that his son, João Eduardo Barreto Malucelli, had received a phone call, made from a blocked number, with threats. The person responsible for the call identified himself as Fernando Gonçalves Pinheiro, a health worker at the Federal Court.

Considered the largest investigation ever carried out in Brazil in the fight against corruption involving politicians, state-owned companies and private companies, Lava Jato had as one of its consequences a drop in revenue of R$563 billion by the companies investigated, according to a survey carried out by Power360 in 2021. 206,600 job vacancies were also eliminated in the companies mentioned in the process.

Appio occupied the chair of the former judge and now senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) on February 7, 2023. The magistrate took over the position of Luiz Antonio Bonat, who was in charge of Operation Lava Jato since 2019. Bonat left the position after receiving a promotion to the 2nd instance.