The 5th Panel of the TRF-3 (Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region) maintained on this Tuesday (June 29, 2021) the conviction of deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP) for insult to former deputy Jean Wyllys.

Fleet will have to pay around R$ 82,000 to the Union, provide services to the community for 5 hours a week for 2 years and 26 days, in addition to collecting for 5 hours on Saturdays and Sundays at a shelter house or other similar defined establishment in court.

The libel and libel lawsuit was filed in 2017 after Frota suggested on Facebook that Wyllys was an advocate of pedophilia. The deputy published a photo of Wyllys and attributed to him the phrase: “Pedophilia is a normal practice in several animal species, its prejudice is abnormal”. In the comments, he called Wyllys “trash”, “corrupt” and “dirty”.

Fleet ended up condemned in 2018 by federal judge Adriana Freisleben de Zanetti, of the 2nd Court of Osasco (SP). He appealed to TRF-3 saying the process should also target other people who commented on his publication. He also said that he was not the author of the post and that the image was already circulating on social networks.

In his vote, federal judge Paulo Gustavo Guedes Fontes, rapporteur of the case at TRF-3, said that the free expression of thought, creation, expression and information cannot be restricted by the Judiciary. These rights, however, are not absolute, he pointed out.

“All of this evidences a systematic context of attacks on the plaintiff’s honor [Wyllys], as it is not possible to verify, in the comments, any relationship with the political debate as alleged by the accused. It is noted, therefore, that the appellant [Frota], by exercising his right to free expression of thought, he clearly exceeded constitutional limits, as he went directly against the honor and image of federal deputy Jean Wyllys”, says decision.

The TRF-3 judge also disagreed with the argument that the lawsuit should target other people responsible for offending Wyllys in the publication’s comments. The magistrate was followed by the other classmates. here’s the whole of the decision (119 KB).

“Comments to posts made by the guerrilla [Frota], in theory, constitute autonomous crimes deducted by different people in different conditions and at different times. These circumstances can give rise, at most, connection or salute, but never the need to prosecute all offenders. In fact, it would be impossible for the victim to locate all comments and publications originating from the respondent’s original post, given the reach of the social network in question”, said the TRF-3 judge.

