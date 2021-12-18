The Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3), in São Paulo, suspended this Friday, 17, all criminal actions arising from Operation Mud Aspháltica against former federal deputy Edson Giroto.

The preliminary injunction is a consequence of the declaration of suspicion by judge Bruno Cezar da Cunha Teixeira, of the 3rd Federal Court of Campo Grande, to act in one of the processes against Giroto.

In the order, judge Paulo Gustavo Guedes Fontes said that the decision on the alleged partiality of the magistrate, earlier this week, “enclosed arguments that go beyond that specific process”, which could include actions in other related actions.

The decision responded to a request from the defense, which filed a habeas corpus seeking the extension of the effects of the decision.

WITH THE WORD, THE LAWYER DANIEL BIALSKI, WHO DEFENDS FORMER DEPUTY EDSON GIROTO

“All acts and decisions, in which the aforementioned magistrate participated, are equally contaminated by absolute vice. The injunction granted granted our request and now we will await the recognition of the nullity of all actions”.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?